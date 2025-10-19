Sunday Documentary: Britain In Palestine 1917-1948
Seeds Of Chaos, Broken Promises; These Are The Years That Should Be Studied And Understood
British soldiers and officers look absolutely ridiculous.
I thought it was a Peter O'Toole thing that he gave to his character, as part of the director's general plan to make all actors look as goofy as possible. I thought that was a Hollywood thing, a tacit agreement: powerful people have to look hopeless in movies. Heritage from the slapstick era, and from the simple-minded formula preferred by script writers: the underdog hero that has to win at the end has to look good, and the powerful enemy who bites the dust has to look bad from the first frame.
But no, the British look very bad in reality. The Hollywood cinematographers were accurately depicting reality, as they always do 😂🦂
I wrote that quote down 2 years ago in my diary of memorable prose and poetry. It still startles me. It should be spoken at every event regarding that place with the unmentionable inhabitants. All expletive British politicians should be questioned as to their response.