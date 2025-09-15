Sunday Evening Film-- The Lightbringers: The Emissaries of JahbulonA Short History Of Freemasonry, Curiously Absent From Most Discussions About GlobalismCelia FarberSep 15, 20253092Share”The Masonic war against mankind is a slow moving process.”3092SharePreviousNext
My Sunday night movie is going to be the 2nd Downton Abbey Movie…”Downtown Abbey: The New Era”.
So I can be caught up to go to see the recently released “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” this week in an actual movie theatre! I have watched the original Downtown Abbey series 3 times! The last time was during CovidCon. I haven’t been a PBS watcher for a few years now, but I love Downton Abbey. It transports me to a different time and place, and I especially like the clothes, the interiors, and the architecture of the home and location they used to film the series. It’s especially important to take these ‘mental and visual vacations’ from reality these days, when “reality” is just a little too real and in your face right now! 😏🙄
We have to hand it to the Freemasons. They are masters of planning, compartmentalization, mind control, violence, and arrogance. I did like the part in The Great Taking where he points out that the global financial elite already have all the money they could ever need... So, these last few projects of theirs are for nothing but subjugation and suppression.
It is time to stop the Divide and Conquer brainwashing, and let their agenda fail for once.