If we were a newspaper we would have puzzles, so I got to thinking about trying my hand.
There is one Spanish word every single American uses, has used, knows, even if they don’t know they know.
Not dinero. Not amigo. Not tapas.
It is a religious word, with three letters.
Roger can’t play.
Go!
Whoever guesses it first wins a free T shirt,
Hi Celia,
I'll accept the challenge. Spanish, three letters, and something religious: SAN, or Saint.
By the way, we celebrated Yoshi-san's 49-day spiritual journey last week. If I win, there are no coincidences. Regards from Japan.
Uno