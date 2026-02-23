I haven’t watched it since, some time in the 1970s, I think, so apologies in advance if anything sad happens, (don’t tell me) or if there are any controversies about the filming, the treatment of the lions, or anything else.

I think it’s fine.

Before we get to the movie, here’s Matt Monro’s recorded version of the song that he is most known for:

As our friend Scott would say: “Beeyond.”

And here’s a little historical trivia:

The producers initially deleted it from the film!



Also:





Here’s the movie:

I am, as some of you know, cup-throwingly adamant that no other version of this masterpiece song exists except Matt Monro’s.

It’s one of those things I just feel strongly about. I will accept no other opinions.