The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morpheus's avatar
Morpheus
1h

It's almost worth seeing "From Russia With Love" based on Monro's rendition of the title song.

Reply
Share
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
1hEdited

Great voice. Almost makes me want to burst into song myself, and trust me, no one wants that.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture