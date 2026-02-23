Sunday Night Blizzard Movie: Born Free
You Can Never Go Wrong With Lions, Or With Matt Monro. Tonight, We Get Both.
I haven’t watched it since, some time in the 1970s, I think, so apologies in advance if anything sad happens, (don’t tell me) or if there are any controversies about the filming, the treatment of the lions, or anything else.
I think it’s fine.
Before we get to the movie, here’s Matt Monro’s recorded version of the song that he is most known for:
As our friend Scott would say: “Beeyond.”
And here’s a little historical trivia:
The producers initially deleted it from the film!
Also:
Here’s the movie:
I am, as some of you know, cup-throwingly adamant that no other version of this masterpiece song exists except Matt Monro’s.
It’s one of those things I just feel strongly about. I will accept no other opinions.
It's almost worth seeing "From Russia With Love" based on Monro's rendition of the title song.
Great voice. Almost makes me want to burst into song myself, and trust me, no one wants that.