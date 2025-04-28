The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Shona Duncan
13h

I grew up loving the Jews then I found out how Israel treated a part of humanity because of their religion or demographics or because they are Arabs. Then my heart broke.

I feel guilty for blaming Jews for what Zionists do, but Israel does market itself as a "Jewish state" and I know many Jews disagree. Then I found out about the Sabbateans. I'll give you a video introduction and the book

1666 and the Dark Messiah Sabbatai Zevi - ROBERT SEPEHR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXsnLskb7pA&t=8s

there are plenty of other links to videos by Sepehr in the description.

We wont hear from you for days! This is fascinating stuff. They call themselves "Jewish" while committing heinous acts, giving all Jews a bad name.

1666 Redemption Through Sin: Global Conspiracy in History, Religion, Politics and Finance (2015) by Robert Sepehr (anthropologist)

https://archive.org/details/1666-redemption-through-sin-global-conspi-robert-sepehr

David 1260
11h

First of all, fuck the people who got indignant. They are the problem, not you, Celia. (And I'd love to read your experience of being trapped in the world of electronic communications.)

Second, this country is being gripped by a fake epidemic of anti-semitism. That term is being misused by Israel to suppress criticism of its horrific destruction of another people. It's a completely outrageous attack on the U.S. First Amendment. Some of the most active supporters of the Palestinians are Jews who are horrified by the immorality of fellow Jews. They are not antisemites. They hate what Israel is doing, as do I.

On the level of filmmaking, I criticize the editing of this film. There was a lot of very good material in this film, but the beginning was very slow. Also, having the interviewer off-camera didn't work, because he played an active role rather than a passive one. As a character, he needed to be seen.

