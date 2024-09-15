Share this postSunday Night Documentary: How Were We Shaped By Ad Agencies After WW2? What Did The Chicago "Mad Men" Do Differently? celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday Night Documentary: How Were We Shaped By Ad Agencies After WW2? What Did The Chicago "Mad Men" Do Differently? Not The Hard Sell Or The Soft Sell But The Warm SellCelia FarberSep 15, 202427Share this postSunday Night Documentary: How Were We Shaped By Ad Agencies After WW2? What Did The Chicago "Mad Men" Do Differently? celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share I found this fascinating. 27Share this postSunday Night Documentary: How Were We Shaped By Ad Agencies After WW2? What Did The Chicago "Mad Men" Do Differently? celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6SharePreviousNext
In his book "Consumed - How Markets Corrupt Children, Infantilize Adults, and Swallow Citizens Whole" author Benjamin Barber does a great job describing how the US became a consumerist society - well worth a read.
But reading Sharyl Attkisson's "Follow the Science", another outstanding read, one realizes that when the feds allowed big pharma to advertise it was the beginning of the end. Seems nowadays pharmaceutical ads account for70+% of the networks' ad revenues - which gives them the power to have stories that paint them in a bad light quashed. Not so much in Europe, where they are not allowed to advertise on TV.
watched a doc on Ed Sullivan last night.....he had a major on the culture of the USA by the entertainment perfomers during his hay day....major propaganda effects