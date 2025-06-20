Supreme Court Decision Exonerates Federally Targeted MD Who Exposed Truth Of "Gender Affirming Care" Network at Texas Hospital
Biden DOJ and HHS Fully Weaponized Against Him, He Exposed That Texas Children's Hospital Was Chemically INDUCING Gender "Dysphoria" In Healthy Children, Faced 10 Years
“The message of this memo was that anybody who interferes with “gender affirming care” is going to become a target of the federal government.”
—Dr. Ethan Haim
Clip here—Catherine Herridge report.
Clip here.
Hallelujah.