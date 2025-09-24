The Truth Barrier

Doris Janson
A Japanese professor, Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, bred ostriches that appeared to resist avian flu. Hundreds of them showed no symptoms despite exposure. Instead of celebrating, authorities shut down his research and eventually banned ostrich farming in that region under “biosecurity” rules.

So in essence this truth bomb is accurate:

• A large ostrich population survived bird flu.

• That survival implied natural resistance/immunity.

• Instead of studying it, regulators clamped down.

If 400 ostriches can survive “bird flu” without issue, that means natural immunity exists.

If natural immunity exists, the entire justification for mass culling, lockdowns, and mandatory jabs collapses.

That’s why they won’t allow the research.

Because the birds are proof the narrative is the disease.

Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh
Sorry to say but a “Grant of Stay” is still temporary….until they can figure out another way around it! And the reason the indigenous people prevailed while farmers did not is because they are used to fighting the government whereas Canadian farmers and the majority of Canadians are like puppy dogs who are used to getting swatted down if they protest!

