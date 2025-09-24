SUPREME COURT GRANTS STAY: The Moment Of Jubilation When Stay Of Execution Of Almost 400 Ostriches Comes Through In BC, Moment After Group Prayer; "Oh My Lord!"
Tears Of Joy, As Ostrich Battle Takes A Miraculous Sudden Turn
Must see clip here.
Previous coverage (two posts) here.
I am aware there are dark clouds, and questions of who will get custody, but for now, let our hearts be permitted a few hours of sheer happiness, imagining how these people, these ostriches, and all involved must feel right now.
Unimaginable joy.
I keep watching the clip of when they got the news. You might cry, get tissues.
Here’s one “dark cloud,” that is certainly valid…
…but at this moment, we’ll take it, in any form.
This fellow agrees:
A Japanese professor, Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, bred ostriches that appeared to resist avian flu. Hundreds of them showed no symptoms despite exposure. Instead of celebrating, authorities shut down his research and eventually banned ostrich farming in that region under “biosecurity” rules.
So in essence this truth bomb is accurate:
• A large ostrich population survived bird flu.
• That survival implied natural resistance/immunity.
• Instead of studying it, regulators clamped down.
If 400 ostriches can survive “bird flu” without issue, that means natural immunity exists.
If natural immunity exists, the entire justification for mass culling, lockdowns, and mandatory jabs collapses.
That’s why they won’t allow the research.
Because the birds are proof the narrative is the disease.
Sorry to say but a “Grant of Stay” is still temporary….until they can figure out another way around it! And the reason the indigenous people prevailed while farmers did not is because they are used to fighting the government whereas Canadian farmers and the majority of Canadians are like puppy dogs who are used to getting swatted down if they protest!