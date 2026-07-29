The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

What did anyone really expect? This is all TV theater for the dumbed down to enjoy like any typical TV show.

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RM's avatar
RM
3h

Congressional and Senate hearings are akin to the pressure release valve on a pressure cooker. Bleed off just enough public pressure through performance outrage to keep the country from exploding. No one on that committee was surprised by Fauci taking the 5th. Fauci was running a U.S government bioweapons program GOFing a nonhuman virus in order to weaponize it. The weaponized virus justified the far more powerful bio-weapon masquerading as the “vaccine”. This is the greatest mass murder/maiming in the history of the world and they refuse to stop.

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