Surreal: Fauci Is Pleading The Fifth On EVERY Question
Including Whether A Folder Was Before Him
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What did anyone really expect? This is all TV theater for the dumbed down to enjoy like any typical TV show.
Congressional and Senate hearings are akin to the pressure release valve on a pressure cooker. Bleed off just enough public pressure through performance outrage to keep the country from exploding. No one on that committee was surprised by Fauci taking the 5th. Fauci was running a U.S government bioweapons program GOFing a nonhuman virus in order to weaponize it. The weaponized virus justified the far more powerful bio-weapon masquerading as the “vaccine”. This is the greatest mass murder/maiming in the history of the world and they refuse to stop.