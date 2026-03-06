

I’m not, as it might seem, clinically unable to stop writing today.

Sometimes I prepared a post weeks or months ago, and all I need to do is write a few lines and publish it. So yes, ONE more post tonight, with apologies for inbox abuse.



This may strike many of you as common knowledge.



Did you know the London stock exchange was closed for five months prior to the start of WW1?



I don’t know who “Economic Historian” is, or even if it’s a person, but I guess this information falls under “At Least Know This.”

I know this is not at all news to Gerald Celente.

The cause of everything, always, is the Babylonian banking system, that is so evil, so vast, invisible, and inscrutable— we prefer almost anything to facing it.

Know what?

I think we may want to consider not trying to understand things anymore.

I’m going to try to find a way to stop all dark content, unless it’s clearly necessary and/or useful. Tell me what you would like to read about.

Today felt very dark. I wish something, anything, reassuring could happen.

I just heard Alex Jones report Trump is saying: “Everybody’s loving this war.”

I wasn’t even interested in food today. Actually ate nothing.

Is it time to tune it all out?