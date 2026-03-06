Survival Of The Fittest: Killing People To Save Banks--Three Short Historical Documentaries On The "Secret Reason" WW1 Started
In London, Of Course
This may strike many of you as common knowledge.
Did you know the London stock exchange was closed for five months prior to the start of WW1?
I don’t know who “Economic Historian” is, or even if it’s a person, but I guess this information falls under “At Least Know This.”
I know this is not at all news to Gerald Celente.
The cause of everything, always, is the Babylonian banking system, that is so evil, so vast, invisible, and inscrutable— we prefer almost anything to facing it.
Know what?
I think we may want to consider not trying to understand things anymore.
I’m going to try to find a way to stop all dark content, unless it’s clearly necessary and/or useful. Tell me what you would like to read about.
Today felt very dark. I wish something, anything, reassuring could happen.
I just heard Alex Jones report Trump is saying: “Everybody’s loving this war.”
I wasn’t even interested in food today. Actually ate nothing.
Is it time to tune it all out?
Babylon Banksters!...and: history lessons are painful. Glad you posted this Celia. Hopefully more humans will awaken and realize that poverty is created by design. And Death may be profitable if one is a Rothschild or any other blue-blooded vampire-predator.
This comment is going to seem trite, but look up "random moments of kindness" on Youtube or Instagram. Unfortunately, evil seems to filter to the top, but most people remain kind. Powerful people of course get all the attention, but many average people among us do really kind things. Sometimes heroic things. We must not be judged by the most evil among us. We are mostly pretty kind animals as all animals are. I do not know why nature made a mistake with psychopaths, and it remains a spiritual crisis for me, but most of us are good.