Syrian Man Fight Tears, Describes Mass Murder In His Village, Including Women And Children, And Pleads For Help From America, Human Rights, United Nations: "Please Help Us. Please."
He Says Not Even Al Jazeera Is Covering These Shocking Events: Some Sources Say Over 7,000 Christians And Alawites Have Been Killed In Two Days
Clip here.
Terrorists storming into Christian homes, mocking their saints. How absolutely terrifying.
Images from this tweet.
As I’ve seen these images and video clips over the past 2-3 days, my mind stopped processing.
Speechless.
That little girl, in the pink pants—I keep looking at the image and trying to negotiate with my own eyes.
Christian Zionists Evangelicals, look what you are supporting by supporting Netanyahu.
I almost couldn’t give this a a heart. When I went to church Sunday, I asked them to pray for Syrian Christians and the Congo’s believers. Everyone including the pastor and Elders were dumbfounded. They didn’t know. Keep on sharing the truth. Thanks