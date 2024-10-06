Share this postTake A Few Moments Away From It Allceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTake A Few Moments Away From It AllCelia FarberOct 06, 202442Share this postTake A Few Moments Away From It Allceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12Share“I can not stop listening to this. I found it the other day & basically just play it on repeat. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever heard.”—YouTube comment 42Share this postTake A Few Moments Away From It Allceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12SharePreviousNext
Incredible. The words of Jesus Christ -
“Our Father in heaven,
hallowed be your name,
your kingdom come,
your will be done,
on earth as in heaven.
Give us today our daily bread.
Forgive us our sins
as we forgive those who sin against us.
Lead us not into temptation
but deliver us from evil.
For the kingdom, the power,
and the glory are yours
now and for ever.
Amen.”
The prayer we should be praying everyday as we see the culmination of history taking place before our eyes.
Celia, yes truly beautiful. we have to remember beauty and take the time to ponder it. If in this battle we are all in, we lose our awareness of beauty, we lose. TCM had an Ennio Morricone tribute, my favorite film composer on yesterday. Music like Cinema Paradiso, The Mission etc. stunning beauty in film and music. We have gotten very ugly in film and music since.