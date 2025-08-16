The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

User's avatar
Lying MSM's avatar
Lying MSM
7h

"It’s been many years since I was able to grieve anything. This has been the state of things since 2020. Our vanished world would have to be resurrected first, the sounds of our friends and loved ones returned, to break up this dead silence, where we turn to “social media” to find contexts for thought and expression."

In the words of Jeffrey Tucker, I have been a "weeping soul", since 2020. A virus a million miles away was just chatter - I didn't give it much thought at all. I had just returned to work after having had cancer, (stage 1, so pretty lucky) - when we were all sent home for "two weeks". I never returned. It's if I were watching a performance, rather than a real life situation. Very false, very staged, and IT WAS!

Long story short - I tried to warn people not to worry about the virus, as we now call it what it is, a released bioweapon. At the time, Katherine Austin Fitts, said "don't be concerned about the invisible virus, be very concerned about a "vaccine", or as she coined it "The Great Poisoning".

These past five years, I've witnessed family, friends, and acquaintances being taken down in all manner of ways: Strokes, sudden death, neurological issues, things mimicking Parkinson's, cancers, etc. People and loved ones are NOT the same... Family estrangements. The hard part is the "silence". Am I the only one see this continuing nightmare?

Thank you for your heartfelt writings. I feel now, as you've said you felt throughout the AIDs crisis. As if I'm in a filthy war. I'm hoping to come out of this alive.

John Visher's avatar
John Visher
8hEdited

There’s nothing conservative about the destruction of Gaza. Anyone supporting Israel and calling themselves conservative have inverted reality, putting Satan above God.

1 reply by Celia Farber
