I can’t be late, so this will be very short—a placeholder until I can write properly, as I have planned.
Main thing I wanted to say without further delay is that Rafa is fine. I am truly sorry I delayed telling you this—there’s a story I need time to tell. But he is fine.
The thing I can’t be late for is a first encounter.
With whom? With what?
With the Alhambra!!!!!!!! In 20 minutes, I need to be at the gate.
I’m really nervous and I feel like I might not be able to handle it.
It might be too much.
What’s the third thing?
I was listening to Infowars and a caller called in and said his shipping company is fielding a flurry of demands to ship “monkey pox vaccine.”
OK:
It won’t help us to stay in denial, or incredulity. We now really have to plan, and brace for impact.
I strongly recommend listening to Alex Jones as often as you can, and abandon the luxury of vaguely wondering if he is for real. There’s no other news outlet that will field calls from around the country, raw and unfiltered, so we can figure out what’s probably coming.
Love you.
I lurk on a 1000+ person US (primarily NE) FB leftist prepper group with people who are very vaccinated, largely continue to mask, and remain extremely COVID-cautious on an ongoing basis. They are talking about how they should get this vaccine if they never had smallpox vaccine (ie, if they are too young). My mind keeps getting blown.
Awww, Rafa is awesome.
And I have not once thought about "monkey pox" (except for writing this sentence) since our bastard demon-possessed hidden-hand "leaders" starting mentioning it. But they can't help themselves.