I can’t be late, so this will be very short—a placeholder until I can write properly, as I have planned.

Main thing I wanted to say without further delay is that Rafa is fine. I am truly sorry I delayed telling you this—there’s a story I need time to tell. But he is fine.

The thing I can’t be late for is a first encounter.

With whom? With what?

With the Alhambra!!!!!!!! In 20 minutes, I need to be at the gate.

I’m really nervous and I feel like I might not be able to handle it.

It might be too much.

What’s the third thing?

I was listening to Infowars and a caller called in and said his shipping company is fielding a flurry of demands to ship “monkey pox vaccine.”

OK:

It won’t help us to stay in denial, or incredulity. We now really have to plan, and brace for impact.

I strongly recommend listening to Alex Jones as often as you can, and abandon the luxury of vaguely wondering if he is for real. There’s no other news outlet that will field calls from around the country, raw and unfiltered, so we can figure out what’s probably coming.

Love you.