Telegram
Notes On Why We're Only Permitted To Have Sympathy For Israel , And Even Historical Documentaries Set Off Fights—Is it 5G?
I didn’t think a documentary about the basic history of The British Empire (Crown, let’s call it) and Palestine, would cause a huge battle to erupt, and I did not keep up, or try to maintain order— I’m sorry.
Later on I might go back and if I find bashers and shamers, I will block them.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.