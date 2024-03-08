“Professional bullies seek to destroy people. That's another story.”

—Agent Roger

Before it is all over, we may find out who some people were in our midst who were in fact paid agents of demoralization. I once found out somebody was paid to destroy, defame, insult and target me, inside a certain network. Somebody who is here, heroically extracted a confession. It went all the way to the US Government, the so-called Deep State. I’m generally told I may not speak of these things by people who have had very comfortable lives.

And some people actually profited from the war.

After Christine’s daughter Eliza Jane died mysteriously somebody placed flyers of her with x-s over her eyes, and a long tongue, and the flyer had EJ accusing her mother of murdering her for not giving her HIV drugs. “You Killed me. See you in hell Mommy,” it said. I can see it before me. This was before Law and Order wrote an episode commissioned by the CDC branch that writes TV scripts, in which an AIDS denier mother drops dead from AIDS on the witness stand where she is accused of murdering her daughter with AIDS denial. And 3.5 weeks later, Christine was dead. I never watched it and begged her not to.

You’re supposed to think they kill people with guns, or heart attack guns, but they have many ways to do it.

Greg Reese and I am going to work on Part 2 of the evil plot against Reiner Fuellmich. Our way of helping him is getting the fact of his case out to as many people as possible.

Watch the scapegoats. They will always say the most outrageous things about them.

Yes, Elsa, we plan to continue to help Reiner, and get the detailed story out. And we reached out to his lawyers, requesting documents.

As soon as I have editorial help, you will not believe the investigative work we can do.





