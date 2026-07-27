I slept between about 6: 30 am and 10:50 am. Woke to discover strange dark orbs all around my living room.

Pre-coffee, underslept blur, had no idea what they were, but soon discovered they were cherries. I’d left cherries on the counter last night.

One should be extremely careful about bragging of the virtues of one’s children, but this is what came over me: I imagined the boys had held a kind of council meeting, about their next meal, and decided to give me a break. Not wake me. They understood I’d been up writing until past 6 am. Normally, Alex wakes me a few times during the night, yowling for food. It’s pretty consistent. But today they all let me sleep till almost 11!

So they found the cherries, and tried rather desperately to feed themselves. This is my theory.

I would call that love.

On a more serious note, more science-y, I think the work of Rubert Sheldrake about animal telepathy is extremely interesting and important. He’s wonderful, and I’m glad he has survived all the endless persecutions by the secular materialist mafioso.

Once, in 2020, my stepmother Sara had taken a fall, and insisted on us making her bed on the floor, piles of blankets. On the second day, she still could not be persuaded to get into the bed.

It was then I suddenly realized that Simba, her cat, was trying to convey something. He lay next to her and didn’t leave, and this was uncharacteristic. He was coiled up right next to that hip, and just would not budge.

As soon as I “got” what Simba was saying we called 911.

Sure enough, Sara had a badly broken hip, and only Simba diagnosed it.

Us clods, we had no clue.

Cats are extraordinary.