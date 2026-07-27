The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
10h

https://youtube.com/shorts/yOfS5_VL-ak?si=s-J4kzqVrQg9ZOd8

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alison
11h

Once I saw the picture of the cherries scattered about, it really made me laugh. I think, more often than not we forget the power of animal energy. The ones we care for always want to be of service. We just need to tap into our ability to listen to them.

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