The Truth Barrier

Edward Flynn
7h

Interesting story. I was 19 on the day of the first lottery but lucked out. My brother too. I figured they did not need a klutz like me and I could not make heads or tails of that war. All I ever heard was praise for Vietnamese no matter whose side they were on. So what gives? I read a book or two that related stories not unlike this one. I read Stanley Karnow …. it was interesting. Yeah, the Cold War. Proxy war. But it was curiously unsatisfying. On a bus ride, a colleague … an excellent guy and a very rare black PhD in our industry … saw my copy of “Vietnam.” He asked “May I look at that for a minute?” He opened to the map and said “Yeah, we were here…and here…and here, etc.”. I had no idea he had been there (bronze star fire fight survivor). He was in grad school at CUNY when he was drafted. He shrugged it off “I was studying, went there, and then back at my desk.” During a rally in our town I told a kind lady in conversation “I should have gone .. would have saved me a lot of trouble,” assuming I would not have returned.

Obviously I had no idea which end was up regarding this war (among other things.) The pandemic response, the Biden administration … we all know the list … and involvement in vehement anti-vax opposition … have brought a lot of clarity about the entire timeline since WWll and prior. I don’t need to repeat the outline Bobby Kennedy has articulated so clearly in his seminal writings. I had the chance to give him a 30-second book review at a campaign event. He was gracious as always and liked the enthusiastic feedback. That clarification will proceed over time despite ceaseless propaganda, engineered cognitive dissonance and the stultifying statements we hear from DEM members of Congress … and other strange phenomena. Who are the puppet masters? The Black Nobility whose lineage traces back to the Venetian Empire? Or aliens, as some insist? Even this will be clarified.

mo
8h

The Neil Armstrong part was the highlight of that story. Wholesome American and dubious first human to walk the moon interviews deranged exploiter of underaged sex workers. Yeah, I know, it's wartime and everyone was doing it.

It's hard to distinguish between Al and AI (Artificial Intelligence(, then and now. War zone survival will make humans artificial.

