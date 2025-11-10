What: An Online Live Event

When: Saturday Nov 15, 2-5 pm EST

Who: Me and You: Celia Farber Presents, Followed By An Interactive Conversation

Cost: $55

We Will Cover:



—How To Differentiate Between Living Writing And Propaganda

—How Do Words Interact?

—What Makes A Good Headline And Why Does It Matter?

—Are There Any Rules?

—How To Create Intimacy, And How To Use Layering Light

—What Is The Tomahawk Technique?

—Appreciating Sentences

—Why Do Most People Bury The Lede?

—How Qualifiers Instill Distrust

—A Writer Is Not A Lifeguard

—What Makes It A Poem?

—And more

I’ve been planning this for a long time, in my mind.

I had the title: “The Alchemy of Writing,” and eventually I “put it out there,” among friends, who all showed such enthusiasm for the concept that they lent themselves to a synergy, and many intense discussions: What would it be? What should it cost? What might people want to learn and to what end?

Should there be workshops? Should it be a course?

We arrived at the decision to begin with this first event and then go from there.

I want to simply carve out time and space to examine the life of the written word. To present my thoughts and principles, and to hear yours. (I will present for about half the time, and we will have open discussion for the second half.)

If you wish to sign up, please use this link:



BuyMeACoffee Link HERE.

This event costs $55

Once you are signed up, forward your “Buy Me A Coffee” payment receipt to: TomKudla29@gmail.com, and you will receive a participation link.

Warmly welcome!

—Celia Farber

