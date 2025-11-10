The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Kudla's avatar
Tom Kudla
3h

Celia, I'm so looking forward to attending this event!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Peter Lampa-Olsen's avatar
Peter Lampa-Olsen
3h

Great Celia

This is a subject that I know you have years and years of experience to share with us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture