The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
4m

"I just don’t relate to myself but I relate to others." This set off a cascade of thoughts which I won't bore anyone with. But, oh my. Funny too.

Yes, I think you should. I look forward to listening.

"The higher art form is creating a genuine intimacy, informed by empathy, complexity, appreciation for contradiction and pathos, so that the subject is better off for having unburdened what the reporter came to confront him with."

Beautifully expressed and so rare to come across.

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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
7m

Quite a bit to read and watch on this site since I got up this morning!!

Here's one for you. :-) Candace Owens debate with Andrew Wilson.

https://rumble.com/v7e541o-stew-jimmy-dore-andrew-wilson-licks-snizz.html

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