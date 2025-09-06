The Candace Downing Story: Zoloft Can Induce Rapid Hanging In Kids. Documented For Decades; The Site That Collected SSRI Induced Cases Of Violence Was Allowed To Disappear. MAHA?
One Of Thousands. This Video Was Made 18 Years Ago. Who Else Remembers "SSRIStories.com?" The Heroic Site Connected Shootings, Crimes, Suicides, Stabbings Etc To Exact Psych Drugs--Smoking Gun Proof
Akasthisia Stories YouTube channel:
I had to deal with these . I watched my father get decimated by them and the health staff ran to the hills when looked at for responsibility. I'm currently watching them destroy my brother .
Many parents do not know how to be parents. They come from situations that caused harm to them as children too. The parents have put their trust in the medical system and psychiatric professionals. Its really sad..