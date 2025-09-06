The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Lord's avatar
Jack Lord
24m

I had to deal with these . I watched my father get decimated by them and the health staff ran to the hills when looked at for responsibility. I'm currently watching them destroy my brother .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
27m

Many parents do not know how to be parents. They come from situations that caused harm to them as children too. The parents have put their trust in the medical system and psychiatric professionals. Its really sad..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture