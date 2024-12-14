Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Courage And Triumph Of Dr. Billy BayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Courage And Triumph Of Dr. Billy BayBravo Australia! Thank You For Showing It's Possible To Persist and Prevail Over These Evil Snakes of mRNA Totalitarianism Celia FarberDec 14, 202464Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Courage And Triumph Of Dr. Billy BayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore146ShareLink to video here.64Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Courage And Triumph Of Dr. Billy BayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore146SharePrevious
This is indeed tremendously good news. For those who don't do video, I transcribed 2 related videos. (Both below-mentioned Substacks offer AI-generated transcripts but these contain numerous errors and do not identify the speakers).
"Breaking News: Vindication for Dr. William Bay as Supreme Court Reinstates Medical License!"
"The vaccines are bad. The vaccines are no good. And people should be afforded the right to informed consent to choose these so-called vaccines!"
Aussie17, December 13, 2024
https://www.aussie17.com/p/breaking-news-vindication-for-dr
Annotated Transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/193322.html
"The Great Victory Of William Bay Against AHPRA"
Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith, December 13, 2024
https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/p/the-great-victory-of-william-bay
Annotated transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/193576.html
My very warmest thanks and congratulations to Dr. Bay, and thanks and congratulations to his supporters also, including Michael Gray Griffith anmd Aussie17. Though he doesn't know me and I'm on the other side of the world, I count myself as one of Dr. Bay's many ardent admirers and supporters!
P.S. This is my favorite Dr. Bay video, from 2022:
Dr. William Bay Films Himself Clearing the Room of Masked Doctors, AMA Sydney
"All GPs, all doctors of Australia, you are on notice by the people of Queensland, this is the Queensland People's Protest and you have been warned!"
Transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/35249.html
Source video:
DR. WILLIAM BAY FILMS HIMSELF CLEARING THE ROOM OF MASKED DOCTORS, AUSTRALIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE, SYDNEY, JULY 2022
https://vimeo.com/734997773?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=95529120
[If that link doesn't work, try going to https://qpp.life/videos
Click on the video that shows a blue-skirted conference table ]
The truly righteous worms are now beginning to turn. One can be assured that the sick perpetrators of the 'covid farce' are now sleeping less soundly, if at all.......