I avoid worry, on principle, but when they inexplicably trap passengers on a cruise ship after declaring some are dead from a new mystery plague, it gets me.

I am not afraid of bears, snakes, or even the inevitable cataclysmic pole shift.

I am only afraid of news media. In this case, headlines about first deaths from a zoonotic ‘virus—’ synchronized, starting slow, expanding, and centered around symbolic threat images, like (post Covid) the ominous cruise ship.

And in this case, the added punch of a husband and wife who both died.

These articles do not look or feel normal. Three people die in a great many circumstances, especially while traveling. This one has that special kind of amplification, the slow moving horror movie special effects.

It has what Bill Gates smirkingly called “Pandemic potential.” As a Grand OP, I mean.

Who remembers the Diamond Princess?

I flutter like a bat toward open windows of reasons it may not be what it seems.

“They would not dare pull another one, would they?”

(Do not answer that please.)

“It would never work this time, not after Covid…”

You would think.

The Worst Sign Yet

I’m sorry to report that just found something that makes it clear to me that this is a full blown OP: The story’s first clear, unmistakeable crisis actor.

Clip here.

Said with forced choking against tears voice, and guilt inducing tones:



"We’re not just a story. We’re not just headlines. We’re people. People with families…”

(Unchanged since the AIDS OP: “We’re people. We’re dying.” etc.)

Whoever said people on cruise ships aren’t people? With families.

I detest irrational manipulation. The man chosen presents as a woman. (No disrespect to women, I mean only he lacks masculine dignity.)

Men, traditionally, do not seek public pity, choking back tears, while on a cruise ship off the coast of Cape Verde, strangely diagnosing the alleged insensitivities of strangers on land who may watch his video. (Picked up by propaganda fishwrap NY Post—another very bad sign.)

Of course he is American.

Nobody can persuade me this guy is not a crisis actor.

Notice also the emotional manipulation of: “I normally wouldn’t make a video like this…”



Classic manipulation.



He’s a hero! A frontline warrior, already busy trying to humanize the people trapped on the alleged plague ship, despite being an overall non-video-maker kind of guy. And now, this time, we even have the quintessential plague symbolism central to the OP: Rats.

The crisis actor doesn’t address the burning question of why they have trapped people on the ship, if this thing is so infectious and deadly. Nor why they placed the first sick person on an airplane, with circulating air. It sounds like they’re setting the stage, cooking the soup.

It’s an OP alright.

But some New Pandemic OPS do fizzle. Actually—many.

Or is that wishful thinking at this point? One optimistic possibility is that this OP was merely designed to obliterate cruise ship travel. Along with air travel.

May it be snuffed out, rebuked, thwarted. May it never take off, despite 1 millions propagandists at the ready, “human” and AI both.

May it be vanquished by our ignoring it.

Others will deconstruct it.

Human to human transmission “suspected.”

Let me guess. PCR tests?

“Risk remains globally low for most people.”

WHO is presently taking the Calming Daddy position.

But these stories are generated from a global factory that does precisely nothing for no encoded, big agenda reason.

We had better hope for the best and…well, here’s the good news:

At least we’re, all of us, champions of de-coding and surviving media induced fake pandemics.