The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Tom Kudla's avatar
Tom Kudla
9h

Celia writes, "I flutter like a bat toward open windows of reasons it may not be what it seems."

Pure poetry. With your morning coffee no less.

Hey free reader who always keeps coming back to Celia for more: isn't that line alone worth $5 to you today?

https://celiafarber.substack.com/subscribe

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Bayne Bacon's avatar
Bayne Bacon
12h

This "virus on a cruise ship" is pure bullshit. Human to Human contagion from some pathogen on a cruise ship is also complete bullshit. I worked cruise ships for 38 years and I never contracted anything that could remotely be called a cold, flu, or any other bullshit disease. If there is Human to Human contagion , and I don't believe there is, then I'm the only Human on the planet that is immune from said contagion. Now , let me give you a description of a typical day aboard a cruise ship carrying 2,000 passengers and 900 crew members. The ship is packed wall to wall with people. The only places you can go, and not be around people, is the outside deck and the public toilets. One has to interact with people. The buffet. The dinning room. All the bars. The swimming areas etc. People get sick. People come on the cruise who are sick. People drink, eat, fornicate, etc. way to much and run themselves down and get sick. People come on the ship to die. And they do die on the ship. So I must agree with Celia that this guy from the ship off Cape Verde is a crisis actor or a bullshit artist whichever description one prefers. The Norwalk Virus is a manufactured narrative cooked up by the cruise lines ,with the help of the CDC, to cover up poor quality controls over food production . Where the ships use to get sued over food poisoning they now claim a virus-which is classified as an act of God - and you can't sue them for lousy sanitary practices. I'm telling anyone who reads this wonderful sub stack by Celia Farber that I have never been sick on a cruise ship and I worked them for 38 years. That tells me two things-either I'm actually not human or- there is no such thing as a fucking virus. Good article. Keep up the good work.

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