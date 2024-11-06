They seem to have been somehow de-fanged, all of a sudden. There’s an almost unsettling silence from the cabal today, they’re not spewing, seething, accusing, attacking, maligning, as one might have expected.

Could it be because they know they are in deep trouble, or is that “hopium?”

Look at this headline, for example:





Resilient Republican? What happened to “Hitler?”

This is almost disorienting.

I decided to look and see what they had all Tweeted since last night.

I began with Kamala Harris, who, like Hillary Clinton in 2016, did not say anything to her crushed supporters on election night. She didn’t make an appearance.

Apparently, she will be making a concession speech today. But what became of counting votes, for days, or weeks, Raskin’s promises to overturn the results, and all the exhausting Sore Loser drama we were so accustomed to being battered with?

Not even Antifa are setting any fires?

I checked the X accounts of the following:



Kamala Harris

Doug Emhoff

Tim Walz

Hillary Clinton

Bill Clinton

Barack Obama

Michelle Obama

Nancy Pelosi

They all had a few things in common: They had not tweeted anything in between 15 and 18 hours, ie no response after the loss, and they all had very similar X profiles with emphasis on their spouses and children.

Here they are:

MOST RECENT TWEETS:

Kamala Harris, 17 hours:



Tim Walz, 14 hours:

Hillary did not tweet since Nov 4.



Bill Clinton: 20 hours ago

Pelosi: 14 Hours

Michelle Obama—17 hours.

Barack Obama, 15 hours:





Joe Biden, 17 hours:





And here is a sampling of their X profiles, so eerily similar, like a cult:



You get the idea.

It feels as though our oppressors suddenly appeared as cardboard pop up figures, whom we had always taken to be fanged and lethal walruses. They seem almost not to exist, quite, from one day to the next. They seem to be hanging now in a corridor behind the theater, on racks, like gelatinous suits. We can see how inconsequential they always were, how hollow, and blank.

Why did they seem to have so much “power” as recently as yesterday?

Now they don’t even make a sound, and we almost wish they would bash and insult us so that we could feel the familiarity of the landscape.

Bezos is downright groveling:





They seem to have been de-activated. Their firehose aggression has been turned off.

Are they hoping to cut deals?



Jack Smith has thrown in the towel?









Is Trump loathing an 8 year theater production that, like CATS, finally had its final performance?

They’re like wax figures now.

It feels very odd.

The foot soldiers, they’re at least screaming, as expected.

Clip here.