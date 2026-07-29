I have been oddly silent in the lead up to today’s Fauci event, which just began.

The link to the hearing is HERE.

How very strange to watch, from a distance, the entire nation, and world gather for some kind of cathartic exorcism around this man who brought my own life to ruin, and that of so many people I knew and loved, yet not be able to…animate. Rally.

My alienation stems partly from the fact that I can’t communicate my experiences (over decades) at the hands of the cult (AIDS activists etc) which gave rise to the Fauci epoch.

I don’t understand all the Wuhan/Gain Of Function stuff. That Anthony Fauci is a pathological fame seeker was clear years ago from his emails, which I slogged through at the time, maybe 2022.

I found the perfect Dante quote for this day, this Fauci moment, (a quote about fame) but I can’t find it, so putting a place-holder quote in, and make please a mental note that I promise to produce the quote I can’t find right now:

We should keep Dante close today:

But back to this century:

I “stand by” what I told Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2021 about Fauci, when he asked me to write down quotes, after Mr. Charles Ortleb apparently decided not to give him a set of promised quotes.

I had just survived a targeting, possibly electromagnetic, when this opportunity arose. Thirty pounds thinner, but alive, from a Farmington CT hotel room, having evacuated the place where the targeting happened, I took my first ice bath, and knew suddenly what I wanted to say to Mr. Kennedy:

One pedantic thing: I begged the team to remove the word “little” before “mufti,” as he can’t help being short and I’m not a bully. However, “little mufti” was a much better rhythm. Here’s the quote, which Mr. Kennedy inserted into the book in full:

The main story out there, in recent days, hovers around Fauci’s truly pathological fame seeking, and how wildly different his private “diary” comments were to his Oracular utterances during “Covid,” which of course represent a literal tour, to destruction, misery and death for any American who listened to him and took him seriously.

I did actually finally open the “diary,” via Sasha Latypova’s Substack, and found many eye popping things on each page. But the hearings start now so this post will end now; I will produce a series about Fauci, today and tomorrow. This is part 1.

Having to post it now as time is up—but it’s only really a beginning. Until this morning, I thought I was disinterested. I’m not. I’m morbidly fascinated, and jumping in—late.

Cult of Fauci

The most appalling, downright gross elements in the “diary” are provided by his worshippers, actually—especially in mass media. I’m glad they’re all being revealed for posterity.

Read this one, above. It’s a scene from a mafia movie, perfect and complete.

More to come—