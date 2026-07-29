The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4h

"Thus the Drug Trust, while maintaining the Stalinist Communist Government in Russia, simultaneously maintained a Communist back up regime in the United States, the Trotskyite Movement, in case the Stalinist regime should fall."

Eustace Mullins

Murder By Injection.

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tRuth
2h

Celia, you may like to see his face in this phenomenal painting.

Frieze of Souls, purgatory, where the neither living, or dead, simply beg to die.

Jordi included this work in his 'Red series', suggested in an interview the lock downs particularly informed his work.

A phenomenal artist:

https://ruthbissettjones.substack.com/p/frieze-of-souls-red-series?r=1mlbhw&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

As Sasha Latypove has said, 'Do not take the bait'.

For me, these entities are puppets in the Circus Masters's show.

Keep your neighbours spirit close! 💐

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