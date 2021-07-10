Today I got an email from within a group of Covid sleuths and friends, that seemed to pin the tail on the unfathomable donkey. It was so vivid that I asked the author, my friend Rob Cohen, if I could publish it; He agreed.
This is what he wrote:
“This latest interview from Orwell City [linked below] has some mind-blowing announcements. The waves of “Co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.