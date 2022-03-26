The Final Frontier: Pfizer Takes Aim At Green Light For Covid Shots For Babies As Young As Six Months, Despite Devastating Data
A large study in Germany showed ZERO Covid deaths for children under 5 and a case fatality rate of three out of a million in children without co-morbidities.
“But the stars that marked our starting fall away. We must go deeper into greater pain; for it is not permitted that we stay.”
“At grief so deep the tongue must wag in vain; the language of our sense and memory lacks the vocabulary of such pain.”
—Dante Alighieri
The following texts are taken from the website OpenVaers.com, listed here, under “Covid Dat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.