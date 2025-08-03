The Five IDF Balloonists Who Documented, And Repeatedly Warned Of Hamas Training For Oct. 7 Attack. They Even Took Videos Of Paragliders. "Mocked, Dismissed, And Silenced."
Observation Balloons Were Taken Down Before Oct. 7 Attack. All 5 Were Killed. "This Story Must Be Told."
Clip here.
I saw a whistleblower on Telegram this morning, an IDF soldier who was told by his superiors to stand down before & get away from that area an hour before the supposed attack happened. He testified before the Knesset. He says Netanyahu set up the entire Hamas attack.
It was a Green Flag event... all planned out. No different then when AlexJones told his listeners to call the WH months before 9/11 to warn them of the plane attack on the WTC and specifically said Osama bin Laden would be the fall guy.
No one cared because this was an inside job...not a green flag event but a true false flag