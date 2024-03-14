I want to wish a happy birthday to my old friend Charles Geshekter, PhD, a reader here.

Charlie consistently and at great cost to himself countered the racist propaganda about “AIDS in Africa,” as a frontline fighter in the HIV dissident war/movement (1987-2008.)

Here’s one of his many outstanding writings on the subject, which I urge you to read.

He appears at the opening of this clip (below) filmed at the 2009 Rethinking AIDS Conference. Good to see those faces again, and hear the voices.

(L-R) John Lauritsen (partly visible,) Dr. Charles Geshekter, Dr. Peter Duesberg, Dr. Claus Koehnlein, Dr. Christian Fiala, Dr. Etienne deHarven, Dr. Roberto Giraldo, Dr. David Rasnick

I feel the urge to write about them, now for a second time, just because they existed in a time before social media.

They weren’t divisive, were not bullies, or possessed with being right, or being scientifically untouchable.

They were gentlemen.

I have always liked that word.

Postcript:

If you are interested in the HIV wars, I urge again that you have a look at this list, of all the people who went public with their opposition to the deadly, fraudulent Gallo HIV theory that became the pretext for Fauci’s first Reich. I don’t know the whole history of who created the list, but the current Rethinking AIDS President Tom DiFerdinando deserves much credit, possibly all. (Thank you Tom DiFerdinando.)

It’s not a petition, rather, 2,897 names of people who in various ways went public with their HIV dissent, since the battle broke out in 1987.

Having “doubts” about “HIV” (any at all) was offering to be viciously targeted, lose job/career, income, or worse.

THAT MANY still did.

Among them, over 1000 with advanced degrees, 608 PhDs, 377 MDs, 6 DOs, 109 Mac, and 3 Nobel laureates with a combined four Nobel Prizes in Chemistry.