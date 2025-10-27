I was, as sometimes happens, awake till all hours looking for the perfect movie for yesterday’s Saturday night movie. I didn’t find one, so we had no Saturday night movie, as sometimes happens.

But in the course of searching, I came upon a 60 Minutes feature that stayed with me today and I decided to share it tonight.

Jackie Gleason is somebody I never thought about—until last night.

He lost his brother, father and mother before the age of 18, and was a case study in re-routed, inconsolable trauma, transformed into a lifelong urge to make people laugh.

Smoked six packs of cigarettes a day.