The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne England's avatar
Anne England
6h

Candace is controlled opposition. They all play several roles. It's faker than you can imagine. And they're not even the gender they say they are. Observable and true. But most people believe what they see and hear, exactly as intended by the powers that be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Celia Farber and others
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

I'm trying not to fragment. Lol. I'm holding my ground in the ironclad belief that basically NOTHING is as it appears. NOTHING.

Thank you. Celia!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture