Following the Sept. 10 Charlie Kirk event, people are fragmenting along already established interior biases, hoping, somewhat irrationally, that the algorithm is not merely bombarding them in pre-programmed, bot-blitzed silos. It feels like slot machines, promising triumph, enlisting us in our own entrapment.

We were all told as children never to accept candy from strangers.

At this point, I would counsel against all available “come this way for the truth” avenues, though I note that “Masons” is trending on X, and I did take the bait for about an hour this morning, since I am a Mason-bore.

I’m not posting anything since it could be “bait” and I can’t be responsible for that. However, you can put “Masons” as a search term on X if interested.

I will say that this clip of Candace Owens saying: “I’m one of the Masons of Turning Point USA,” seems to signal the introduction of the M-word itself as a synonym for “builder,” and though I accept it could mean nothing I do wonder why Owens felt this was a good word choice right now.

I’ve never even raised any alarm about Owens’ husband’s Mason family ties, (could mean nothing, could be random) but it was Owens herself who put the word into the histrionic mix. That means it’s fair game to ask why she would choose such an unusual word. I also don’t quite understand the line “Kings are born.” It comes too close on the heels of “Christ is King,” which also made me nervous, energetically.

I do believe most content that hammers “Israel” and “Zionism” but obviates Masonic history is likely curated to misdirect.

What then, can you do, if you crave reconciling such a fragmented and insulting “official story,” as this one, (Charlie Kirk) but feel you’re being “fooled again” almost no matter how you look at the thing?

I feel personally that history is a better place to be.

There you can wander around in peace, in the junkyards and graveyards of all the absurd official versions (OPS) of just about everything, without being horse-flogged for your stupidity, insensitivity, anti-semitism, etc.

I’ve posted an MLB video before, and though some find his sarcasm a little much, I think his delivery serves well the absurdity of the material.

MLB’s forthrightness, pattern recognition, and humor, makes this crushing subject more bearable by making it more comical.

If you’ve seen one or two of his videos, you get the idea. He’s wise to focus on repeating patterns.

By the way, there is a banana conspiracy, described in the comments section to this video:



@hotpinkvinyl

Want to prove it’s a simulation? Ask AI about our food distribution system. Ask how many bananas are bought in a year in the US? Ask how many consumed… it will give numbers in the billions. Ask how many trucks deliver each fruit or veggie (for this example, continue to use bananas: 500-700 trucks). Ask how often fresh produce is delivered to grocery stores (1-3x weekly). Ask how many grocery stores are in continental US (300,000+), in over 19,000 incorporated cities. Then ask how often a tree/plant produces fruit (1-2x per year). Ask how long the shelf life is of a banana, even if it’s picked too early, etc. Ask to be shown the satellite images of banana plantations. It will make up a fake cgi pic of nonsense. Ask how those banana plant crops are gathered when many are located in uneven and wild jungle type terrain. Ask AI to use the data it’s given you so far to give the amount of bananas grown each year. Worldwide. It will give you an amount FAR BELOW the amount it originally gave for the estimated number of bananas consumed or purchased by US stores and consumers. Ask AI, with all this in mind… how is it that nearly every single grocery type store in the continental US has its own supply of bananas, year round? And AI will likely say what mine said “it appears bananas distribution and availability defies all factual evidence. Either falsified data is being given or observed. Or bananas only exist when they are bought or eaten?!” I then asked, are you comparing bananas to Schrödinger’s cat? And AI responded by saying something like ‘the only logical conclusion is that reality is not congruent to data and logistical possibilities.’ Then ask it to do avocados. Coconuts. Literally any perishables.



