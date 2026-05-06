The “Hanta Virus” media propaganda has grown new tentacles in the few hours I was out, after writing about it this morning.

We’ll have to decide between:



A. Completely ignoring it.

B. Covering it as PSY OP, even though it will all be so predictable and depressing.

I’m on its trail, for now.

I do not like the way it’s growing.

This morning’s article here.



James Delingpole linked it!







Many of the things we all noted and suggested are panning out. I’ll lay out the latest screenshots below.

Please note: This is not “scare” content. It’s a series of posts in which we ask ourselves if they are going for the big one here, (Covid did not really do it for them) and if so, how to brace for impact, how to anticipate what they will do, or try to do.

Humans and rats in the crosshairs, with rats having distinct advantages of being able to hide their small bodies from insane public health globalists with a new “pandemic” twisting up, and billions to be gained.

Knowledge is one thing;

Global coordinated WHO-led crackdown/lockdown/”safety measures” are another, and they do not require one iota of accurate science, or “viruses” that “exist,” or anything of the kind. All they need is media. Some AI images. Some crisis actors. Bots and paid social media villains with “large followings.”

Like this jerk:

My arse you “never would have imagined we would soon be discussing a cruise ship outbreak linked to hantavirus,” Krutika. Let’s see what your career bona fides are:

Oh perfect.

I love “Tweets are my own views.”

By the way, what’s an “emerging infection?”

Krutika and her family will want for nothing. If she’s even real.

What are they doing to this poor rat?

“Vaccinating” him?

No, they just want to start hammering in the images, and symbols. Rodents. Needles. Ideally together.

I’m keeping up.



Roger, you were right—Spain is being cast in some kind of No Win role, it seems. Odd timing. What will Sanchez do?

In addition: The owners of the SHIP are no ordinary owners of cruise ships:

Everybody’s springing into maniacal, world saving action. WHO has escalated the script, (since I returned from lunch with a friend.)

Cue: Hazmat suits.

Who is this guy? (“Raw Egg Nationalist.”) Some kind of Nietzche-an masculinity influencer, now pushing hantavirus?

Korea is playing a central role here, clearly.

Crisis actor Jake, who we met in this morning’s post:

Whatever.

I don’t even think this photo above represents genuine emotion.

Alot of Jake’s Instagram images are arctic focused, which fits with an overview of the global agenda I only began to understand last night, after listening to a brilliant video by my friend Greg Reese.







The video, linked here, resolves the geo-political Rubix better than anything I have seen. It all suddenly “makes sense.”

Greenland. The sine qua non obsession with Euro-war against Russia. Sweden and Finland in NATO. (Ole Dammegård says Sweden has been in Nato since the 1950s.) Greg ties it all together in a few minutes.

Another time I will tell you how I came to be informed about the pole shift. It involves completing the by far most jaw-dropping outsider scientist story I have, or will have. It involves Nikola Tesla, time dilation, entropy reversal, jumping the light barrier, and a descendant of a Russian Noble family dating back to the Rurik dynasty whose father escaped being murdered by the Bolsheviks in a cider barrel.

I promise to finish it and publish it.

I’ve been waiting (since 2018,) hoarding it, because of unresolved grief, which is no excuse.