The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4h

You are being managed. They have measured your attention span, run the focus groups, A/B tested the chyrons, and built an industry around keeping you furious at the wrong things. Every evening you spend yelling at a stranger online instead of at your senator, they win another twenty four hours.

Wize Wolf

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10 replies by Celia Farber and others
Bob Knutson's avatar
Bob Knutson
4h

We will not allow it this time. Not ever again while this cohort of people live. Any attempt to play the pandemic card again will be met with actual insurgency.

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