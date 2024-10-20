Think of trauma/shock recovery as spokes inside a wheel.

There are some of the spokes:

Environmental: That the traumatizing (disempowering and degrading) theater is no longer active in our environment.

Spiritual: This is unique for each person and I don’t want to make it only my own.

Bio-physioloigical: What body movements release or move stored shocks out of the body? (Trauma Release Exercises, (TRE) and so forth)

Bio-chemical: What food, water, nutrition, fasting practices etc, improve brain function, decrease anxiety and depression, etc?

Mind/Brain Centered: Which meditations, breathing exercises or NSDR practices are most effective for each of us? Which ones will we actually do?

I have two spokes to add to the healing wheel, underestimated, I feel in the field of brain damage recovery, (trauma healing) and they are:



Humor/Laughter

Delight/Joy

After all, what is the opposite of trauma/fear? Or better to say, maybe, what does a “healthy” mind produce readily?

Joy.

What does a healthy nervous system do readily?

Laugh.

For this reason, I finally understand that my “obsession” with cataloging delights large and small, actually is part are parcel to my trauma recovery work. Not, as the guilty Lutheran in me sometimes thinks—a slacking off of true duty.

Every time you experience joy over a sunset, public dancing or wildflowers on the side of the road, you’re countering both the trauma that was imposed upon you, and the global Anaconda itself, which, as we know, wants us unresponsive to anything except it.

You can find beauty, joy, delight, in very small things, once you return to the habit you once had of allowing such perceptions, and sending hyper-vigilance to the back of the bus. You don’t need to be in a particularly wonderful place in the world, which I happen to be right now. You can be anywhere.

Scan for delightful small things and you will find them. First, give yourself this blessing, that it’s “ok” to do so.

Take that, Anaconda.

Why Don’t We Meditate?

Meditation has always eluded me, but I just did this one below, which is not exactly a meditation, but feels like one. I found it very energizing. Afterwards I was able to coalesce thoughts and actions better. Anxiety was reduced. I was able to write this post exactly as I wanted to write it.

Huberman points out that we can control our perceptions.

(It starts about 3 minutes in, if you wish to skip the introduction.)

“Is this some kind of miracle? I was sleepy before this meditation and now I feel I'm well rested.”



(YouTube comment)