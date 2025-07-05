I listened to this this morning, with rapt attention—I’ve posted about McKibben’s work before.

It was not new to me, but it was “full circle,” and I decided to present it, despite how much it will likely rattle people, because it removes easier, more low hanging para-monetary pet theories of “everything.”

I hope we can listen to things we may not “agree with” and consider it healthy, rather than some kind of mortal threat. I will probably lose friends on both sides of this painful schism. I do, really do, sense that they’re laughing over in the City Of London every time we take their bait about Jews, Illuminati, Israel, etc, because it means we’re still not looking hard and clear at the occult history of usury.

Monetary Radicals

I was a prepared mind for this perspective due to the blessing of my 14 year close friendship with monetary historian Richard Kotlarz, who died in 2022. Richard, in turn, was close friends with Stephen Zarlenga, who, in turn, worked closely with Dennis Kucinich at The American Monetary Institute. A vanishingly small group of American scholars and historians, never mind politicians, in other words, have ever confronted the true black root of our oppression. It’s easier to talk about people, mass emotions, stereotypes, and half myths. Or Candace Owens.

Those who insist: “It’s the Jews,” are, every time they say that, unconsciously confessing that they would rather engage in imprecise scapegoating than deal with the true history of usury, and its (literally) diabolical nature.

It seems not an overstatement to say that humanity’s fall was caused by the Babylonian Radhanite bankster/gangsters, who eventually entered The City of London, in 1067, which Douglas Gabriel calls “The New Babylon.”

Jewishness is not the key that turns the lock, though what we have come to call “Jews” is now hopelessly entangled in the dark history of Babylonian usury, but the inverted faith, if you will, did not spring from anything Jewish, per se, but rather, pagan, per se—and their worship was directed at money.

When Douglas Gabriel says: “Jews don’t exist,” he means there is no genetic or ethnic people who can reliably be identified as such. It was the Babylonian bankers who started calling themselves “Jews,” around 800 BC, because it was good for business, according to McKibben. I understand this will frustrate many, who resist studying or understanding the history of usury and banking, an incarnated demonic vampire on humanity’s body.

Not being willing to study the history of “money” (merely the invoke “Jews”) is also to obscure the history of Judaism—if McKibben’s 800 gigabyte research project is correct. According to McKibben, and Gabriel, these Babylonian Radhanite banksters were pagans—one of their gods was Moloch, another was Mammon (money.) You can’t be “Jewish” which indicates faith in God (surely) and be pagan.

What is a “secular Jew?”

Historically, those who got us into this mess should be called Babylonian Radhanites, or banksters—and they were of many mixed races, from Turks to Chinese. The focus on what all (literally) our problems stem from is the dark, inverted, human sacrificing “faith” of this particular class of Silk Road banksters.

When Benjamin Netanyahu more or less admits he intends to kill all Palestinians, he is speaking as a pure pagan Radhanite. (And this will annoy defenders of Paganism, but so be it.)

Over a period of 14 years, countless hours, in many cities, Richard spoke to me about the dark history of money and usury. I listened, and took notes. I told him that “virology” is an off shoot of demonic usury, applied to biology. An attack on life, and certainly, on God. (“The Machine Model Of Biology,” Richard Strohman.)

Doug Reed, our mutual friend, who sometimes joins us here at The Truth Barrier, introduced me to The Gabriels, and American Intelligence Media, for which I am grateful, because I feel they are among the few commentators who do not speak in vague generalities. I also am more and more convinced that contemporary anti-semitism is yet another London manipulation, to forestall the true seeing of the hidden hand. And since Oct. 7, we’ve all been roped into the slow normalization of child and human sacrifice. It all fits—to my mind.

Here are some outtakes from a talk Richard gave at Bard College in 2004.

The Hidden Driver Of The American Revolution No Students Ever Learn About

(My own subtitle for the passage below:)

Richard, in my kitchen, NYC, 2018.

When asked to comment on the “debt clock” in Times Square for a documentary about his work—asked what he saw when he looked at the spinning numbers, he said:



”I see everything we think about when we don’t think about love.”

