Look at these absolute freaks. Listen to them.



Fauci: “It’s going to be what we call age de-escalation. We’re going to start with the twelve to the nine, then the nine to the six, then the six to the two. We anticipate that by the time we get to the end of this calendar year, we’ll be able to vaccinate children of any age.”

The imposition of all these fake expert terms, Fauci has always loved these words, in this case: “De-escalation.” The entire phrasing: “It’s going to be what we call de-escalation.” MONARCH!

Why? We have to just get a feel for it. “It’s going to be…” “what we call” “…”age de-escalation.”

I call it '“Monarch” for its imposition of an entire set of presumptions that weren’t there before, that you are excluded from. Why did they have to name it “age de-escalation?” To raise another few hundred million—to feel expert-ey, and important. To speak to one another in Monarch code. These people can’t seem to stand normal English.

Another example: “We’re getting there.”

Getting where, Dr. Fauci?

Clip here.

Why is it “Monarch,” to me? My quantifying will be gradual. I’m working it out as I go. It’s not concrete knowledge, it’s what I intuit.

Monarch because it removes, displaces, dislocates and renders un-knowable real life. Real life, real truth, real language is gone—everything then proceeds from that sterility, that blank canvass.

In this reality free zone, this brightly lit school play, in which people speak as though nobody really speaks English, and everybody is a child— strange life sized puppets say things that don’t pertain to life, don’t make sense, and must be cheered, because they can’t be anything other than fantastic and heroic. That’s Monarch too.

Is it normal to have a crowd cheer a government bureaucrat who says two vaccine companies are going to unleash their untested products on children…on TV?

Woo hoo!!

The things they say are cartoonish and deadly at the same time. Fauci is both Smokey The Bear and a serial killer, letting you know he will get your child by the end of the calendar year. Everybody cheers. When he says “ we anticipate” he means “we will.”

Monarch programming in action. Everybody involved must perform in trance. They must never be deprived of their goals. We must never be permitted to attain our goals.

Here is your Monarch President:





Monarch is rooted in the violence of perpetual accusation/displeasure/fault finding/pathologizing.

Tim Baber—the person I study online to understand Monarch.