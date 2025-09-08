Clip here.

As RFK Jr., Andrew Wakefield and other men in the fight often say, this movement is begun, lit, and kindled by women, by mothers.

The “signal” appears in them first. “I know what happened to my child.”

That’s why they are the most hated and marginalized, throughout the history of “modern medicine.”

This is the thread.

I'm not connected to any organization, so I miss things. But the other night Vera Sharav several times brought up the works of Leslie Manookian.



I love the fact that these three women are crying.

If there’s one kind of person you can really believe, it’s a person in tears.

Postscript:

Yesterday's post, here, on "BIO-Gate" has 214 comments so far.

Our Spanish friend Roger’s comments about how demoralization helps our common enemy have a diamond quality, as do so many others. I almost made a post out of one of them (the one about the caterpillar) but I can’t figure out how to do this without seeming to be excluding all the others from my editorial responses. The answer, for now, is to just stress that I hope you read them. TTB’s comments section is, as I see it, a form of symphonic continuation and completion to whatever observations and facts I began with. Like a pre-industrial age tavern, or a living play.

We’re all “flawed,” but we can keep our souls stronger if we emphasize what we appreciate in others.

This incredible spontaneous army, doing things every day, to fight, to help, to enlighten—tedious, hard work, most of it happening in obscurity.

“You have to love.”

—Jacques Brel

Sleeping paws of Jack and Lewis, 11 years ago

