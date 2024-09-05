Share this postThe Idea Of Vaccinesceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Idea Of VaccinesCrystalized By Toby RogersCelia FarberSep 05, 2024109Share this postThe Idea Of Vaccinesceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41Share 109Share this postThe Idea Of Vaccinesceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41SharePreviousNext
Meet the preeminent guru of vaccines, Stanley Plotkin, who now is having second thoughts:
https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/PLOTKIN_AND_COMPATRIOTS_CAPITULATE.png
All three of my medically trained siblings who I used to consider compassionate people by who and how they were toward their patients much more than what they learned at Med U. decades ago, are now at a minimum guilty of manslaughter because they will not repudiate the vaXXX propaganda.
I increasingly believe we are living in a form of a 3D video game. Most of the players & all of the non player characters around us are making bad decisions and will lose a life & have to start again from the beginning. The insidious thing is that when we play a video game we can learn from previous errors in order to move on whereas in this game we get mind wiped after every failed incarnation & have to start from scratch with a blank slate.