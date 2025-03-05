Link here.

Look first at that graphic, since their graphic design is always revealing.

“UK and Ukraine 100 Years.”

With a colorful Ukrainian floral theme in the middle!

My friend Colleen McGuire sent me this Alex Krainer video yesterday and strongly urged I watch it— it lines up with what American Intelligence Media have been saying, but with more granular detail.

None of this is any official news or alt. news.

Per an intelligence leak on a Czech news site, Zelensky had already signed a contract essentially selling Ukraine to the UK as a permanent colony to re-finance the UK, when Zelensky came to the White House last week.

So the contract that neither party signed at the WH was a prop. The UK and EU powers wanted to exploit Trump’s transactional side, get him to commit to Project Ukraine, fund their “war” and help deliver Ukraine to the UK, for economic exploitation, for the next 100 years. It sounds kind of Empire-ish.

Krainer calls it an act of “piracy” on Starmer’s part. They tried to steal Ukraine, and make America pay for it, and get snared in an un-winnable war. That explains why all the European leaders came to the WH suddenly fawning over Trump. They were “flooding the zone,” to get the US on board with Project Ukraine, to prop themselves up financially.



Alaskan bear, setting things right.



Zelenky regime killing Ukrainians trying to flee.

Zelensky, then, is a Crown agent, who, it turns out, grew up speaking Russian, and only learned Ukrainian as an adult. He was created (as you know) by the criminal Ukrainian, Cypriot billionaire Kolymoysky, who first cast him as a TV President, then funded his ascent to the actual Presidency. The murdered American Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira gave details about Kolomoysky’s creation of Zelensky here.



I feel unwell from trying to report on this and now that I think we have established a few trustworthy narrators (American Intelligence Media, Alex Krainer, and The Duran, among others) I would like to stop. I may not succeed, I will likely get sucked in again, but I think these guys have the beast in their sights and yes—it was Britain.

Britain, as Krainer says, “…cooked up this whole sh&*t show.”

If President Trump is, as many believe, an NWO agent enlisted to help sink the United States then there’s not much hope. It’s either that, or he stands a chance to make us sovereign. Nothing in between, and I don’t know how people choose a side.

I try to report from all sides as we go.

I pray President Trump and his people understand enough to see through the WW2 Churchill myth, that he knows the true history of WW1 and WW2, and that he doesn't dream of having tea with King Charles, which was Steimer’s attempt at fake diamonds for a woman he consistently cheats on, and wants to kill.

“You can actually meet the King!”

Absurd, and hopeful, if that’s the last manipulation they have up their sleeve.

Starmer and his ilk think Americans want to meet their Royals so bad it’s as good as a magic wand to start WW3?

That we haven’t had enough of their crippling designs on America’s destiny?

These recent revelations go a long way toward explaining why they trotted out Prince William to greet President Trump at the Euro-creepy re-opening of Notre Dame recently. I could not figure out why they were rehabilitating Trump and fawning over him, trying to make him Euro-palatable.

Now I get it.



All these writings leave me feeling faintly poisoned, and inevitably somewhat wrong, since it’s impossible to be fully right, without having a criminal mind, or being an insider.

President Trump should invite Keir Starmer to Graceland, to stand before a shrine holding a box containing chewing gum, once chewed by Elvis.

That would be an appropriate return offering.



