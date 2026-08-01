The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Tom Kudla's avatar
Tom Kudla
5h

sah-yah-NEEM

To my American tongue when pronouncing,... the emphasis-syllable not being the first syllable...

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
5h

One suspects we have to include essentially the entirety of the American Congress and political class in this category - given their loyalties and behavior.

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