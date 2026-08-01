Clip HERE.

Interview in french with Cohen, about the Sayanim, here.

Partial translation, via Google Translate, here:



Why this title?

I wanted the term ‘sayanim’ to appear right away and catch the reader’s attention. It makes you wonder, and the definition is found just in the first lines of the back cover. The issue is set up, without dodging it, and without reservation. Ideally, I’d like this term to enter common vocabulary, in analyses, and in commentary.

Could you remind us what it means?

The sayanim—informants in Hebrew—are Jews from the diaspora who, out of ‘patriotism,’ agree to collaborate occasionally with the Mossad or other Zionist institutions, providing them with necessary help in their area of expertise.

How did you get the idea to write about the sayanim?

It’s the combination of several elements. Reading any serious book on the Mossad shows the essential importance of these Jewish citizens who decide to work for Israeli intelligence services. Imagine tens of thousands of agents, holding positions across all social layers, who obey the Mossad implicitly. It should be noted that Anglo-Saxon authors are much more prolific on this subject.

I follow Middle Eastern news fairly closely, and I check media from both sides. And I am stunned, almost fascinated, by the media power of the pro-Israel lobby. And how it manages to implant ideas in people’s minds, to the point that they become accepted clichés, like ‘the only democracy in the region,’ or concepts that are so absurd, like ‘ensuring Israel’s security.’

Knowing that sayanim are largely the driving force behind this propaganda allows for a clearer and more relevant reading of current events.

Is this a reality?

I understand the point of the question. I quote Gordon Thomas at the beginning of the book. He is a recognized expert on intelligence services, particularly the Mossad. So recognized that he has interviewed every Mossad chief since the 1960s, and all have admitted, proudly, the crucial contribution of the sayanim around the world.

I also quote Victor Ostrovsky, one of the few Mossad agents to have published, after leaving the organization, a unique and unprecedented account of the secret service, its methods, objectives, and resources.

How many of them are there?

In France, there would be nearly 3,000. Ostrovsky, a former Mossad agent, estimates their number at 3,000 just in London. One can imagine their importance in the United States. But the “reservoir” is endless. If we associate the Bnai Brith (international Jewish Freemasonry), WIZO (international organization of Zionist women), national Judeo-Zionist organizations like UPJF, UEJF, CRIF… in France, and in other countries, along with sympathizers, you easily reach the figure of a million Jews ready to work for Mossad. Of course, they are not all recruited for this task. It would take hundreds of agents to handle them. Mossad is content with having people in all sectors of activity, with a particular focus on the most sensitive ones: the media, major hotels, and travel agencies (to monitor the comings and goings of Arabs in general, intelligence agents, businessmen, basically anyone likely to affect Israeli interests), the economic and commercial sectors, especially import companies.

A concrete case to understand its mechanism?

Let’s go back to Victor Ostrovsky. When France built a nuclear power plant in Iraq in the 1970s, Iraqi scientists came to Saclay to improve their skills. The Mossad was, of course, interested in getting to know them in order to be able to act on them. Any other intelligence service would have needed resources in terms of people, surveillance, money to bribe, maybe attempts at breaking in, and time, to possibly succeed. The Mossad, and that’s its superiority, simply turned to a Jewish informant (sayan) who was working in Saclay. And asked to be provided with the complete original files. Because they didn’t trust photocopies. Since most of the intelligence was in Arabic, he himself took care of that task. Which other intelligence service can benefit from such complicity? After that, it was child’s play to trap one of these scientists, trace back to their supervisor, and assassinate him during his visit to Paris.

Do these Jewish agents only get involved in espionage cases?

Not at all. The sayanim also, and especially, get involved in media manipulation. In fact, the Mossad has a significant department called the LAP, for ‘propaganda warfare.’ I recall a historical example. Remember the movie EXODUS. It rewrote the history of 1948 and imposed the Zionist view for at least a generation.

In 1961, it was the Israeli Prime Minister himself who welcomed the film crew at the airport. That shows the importance given to it.

Let’s recall the importance of Bnai Brith. 500,000 members worldwide, probably 400,000 in the United States, including 6,000 in the film sector. How could we imagine that a film or a series unfavorable to Israel could be made?

And more recently?

The most blatant case is that of the Israeli soldier kidnapped by Hamas. The network of sayanim around the world ensured that his name was so widely publicized that almost no one is unaware of it. Moreover, his father was received several times by all Western leaders—Sarkozy, Merkel, Blair, Berlusconi, Zapatero, Barroso, by the UN Secretary-General, by the European Parliament, by the UNESCO assembly, basically the global elite. How is this possible without the intervention of well-placed sayanim in governmental and economic circles?

Attacks On Cohen will win no prizes for journalistic originality:

Last, here is what Wikipedia says about Sayanim, on Mossad’s page:





How can a person study a thing without being diagnosed with pathologies of hatred?

The answer is, you can’t.

It can describe itself (this vast web of ideological protectionism against wrong ideas) but you can’t cite what it itself says about itself.

You are an anti-semite; They are not narcissists. You can’t win; They can’t lose.