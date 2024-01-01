Share this postThe Kindness of Strangersceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Kindness of StrangersA Story For New Year's DayCelia FarberJan 1, 202480Share this postThe Kindness of Strangersceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22ShareThe story, here.80Share this postThe Kindness of Strangersceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22SharePreviousNext
The Kindness of Strangers
Celia, I believe the video is fake, although the real story is just as moving. The video content is probably taken from this Dodo story about Ben Burville (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Xv72Zw6tfA), a GP in northern England who has been swimming with wild seals for 20 years.
Amazing story.... but ... how did the man get filmed during all this? who was there filming him? or was he bing filmed automatically????