“All who believe in me should drink! As the scriptures said concerning me, Rivers of living water will flow out from within him.”

(John 3:3-8 CEB)

“The structure of water is much more important than the chemical composition.”

—Dr. Rustim Roy

I thought I knew about water.

All my life, I was looking upon water, I now realize, in a sterile, almost secular way.

About a week ago, when I was in Lanjarón, said to have the world’s best water, I told a friend on the phone:

“I feel like water is the missing link. I need to be around real water.”

When I said that I half wondered where it came from.

“What made me say that?”

Agua Potable means Drinking Water. This water fountain in Lanjarón is additionally blessed, or “structured” by the Lorca poem above it. I wonder if this could be why it’s there. I did drink it and it was really wonderful water. Can structured water cure “depression?”

In Granada, water flows from the mountains down through aqueducts, pools, and public fountains, and nourishes a forest that grows far above the city, around the Alhambra palace. Living here, makes you think about water, but still, the penny had not truly dropped for me—until an hour ago.

Water fountain, Albaicín, Granada

How often do we watch something, a documentary, or a clip from a documentary, that feels absolutely life-changing?

I just watched this, and though I knew all the things discussed in the beginning, where it winds up had me stunned.

We have all been (some exceptions, people who really understood this long ago) drinking dead water, and it has been actually stealing our electrical blood energy. That means we were being depleted by our purified, filtered…dead water.

Maybe, just maybe, that’s why we’re tired and depleted all the time?

But don’t despair: There’s tremendous great news in this film segment.

I mean really simple, really good news, accessible to each and every one of us:

The clip is here.

PS: The thing about cats—cat owners know cats “like to drink from a fountain or faucet...” and these days they market expensive cat fountains to us.

In the Albaicín where I live, there are small Moroccan tile fountains (electric powered) and I wanted to save up to buy one for the cats.

In this whole discussion, nobody ever said why cats want moving water.

It’s because it’s “structured,” which means it actually allows the natural electricity of your body to flow, making your blood cells supple, giving you oxygen and energy.

I’m so blown away by the simplicity of this. When you understand something 98% but that last 2% is the game changer.

Tomorrow, I’m going to the nearest stream to collect water!

Enjoy.

