The Man Who Saw It All
"But I Was There, Kneeling On The Bathroom Tile, Trying To Comfort A Woman Whose Future Was Bleeding Away." Harry Fisher, Paramedic
Take a moment to feel into the tragedy of the countless women around the world deprived of having children—these are secondary (soul) deaths, and the never born are tertiary deaths.
Covid stands as the peak diabolical event of this century, shoulder to shoulder with the genocide in Gaza.
The persistence of things carrying on, seemingly as they always have; it's another something that messes with the mind. Why aren't there more Harry Fishers? John O'Looneys? How can the PsTB still be keeping a lid on this, six years into COVID?
When I hear those sirens early in the morning, I wonder. Car accident? Someone passed in their sleep? And that's what I'm left to do, knowing that official sources are not trustworthy or forthcoming.
I have a friend who had massive black and blue marks on her legs after she got her second shot. Her Dr said she must have bumped into something while getting up at night. The gaslighting is real.