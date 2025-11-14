Dr. James Thorp and I interviewed Harry Fisher for our book, Sacrifice: How The Deadliest Vaccine In History Targeted The Most Vulnerable.

I remember being struck by how energetically pure he seemed, through his exhaustion. A rare, unadulterated voice, which actually carries the truth as it speaks. Nothing performative, and nothing political.

You can buy Harry’s book, Safe and Effective, For Profit: A Paramedic’s Story Exposing An American Genocide, here. Or on Amazon, here.

I am astounded by this man’s psychological strength.