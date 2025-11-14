The Man Who Saw It All: Paramedic Harry Fisher Speaks To Dr. Mary Talley Bowden
It Began With A "Pfizer Line" At Which Two People Dropped Dead After mRNA Shots; That Was Only The Beginning Of An Indescribable Nightmare For Harry Fisher
Dr. James Thorp and I interviewed Harry Fisher for our book, Sacrifice: How The Deadliest Vaccine In History Targeted The Most Vulnerable.
I remember being struck by how energetically pure he seemed, through his exhaustion. A rare, unadulterated voice, which actually carries the truth as it speaks. Nothing performative, and nothing political.
You can buy Harry’s book, Safe and Effective, For Profit: A Paramedic’s Story Exposing An American Genocide, here. Or on Amazon, here.
I am astounded by this man’s psychological strength.