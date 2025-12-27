The Minnesota Fraud Scandal Exposed By Nick Shirley: "It's Way Worse Than Anybody Can Imagine."Potentially Biggest Scandal In US HistoryCelia FarberDec 27, 202539144Share39144SharePrevious
A question I have - how could the DNC not have known about this when they chose Walz? They have no vetting process whatsoever? The Harris/Walz campaign somehow plowed through $1.5 billion. Was Walz just another source of grift? Is the Democrat party now literally nothing but a laundromat service? No one questioned how Ms. Omar became so wealthy? I will assume that no one's head will roll here, much like no one's head will roll concerning the Epstein files. The Epstein files really are all about trying to nail Trump. Already the Clinton apologists have crawled out of the trash heap. I wonder if the folks involved in the Minnesota scheme are now trying to somehow pin this on Trump and have every democrat involved become a "victim". The only thing that sort of astounds me is that I honestly thought Walz was too stupid to do this sort of thing, but perhaps the Dem brand of venality lends itself to being out-manipulated by obviously MORE venal pirates. Heh, I wonder if the now-uncovered and hopefully (to be realistic) stopped pirates can all get jobs at a very famous presidentially-connected "Foundation". Fit right in. NGO executive management material!
Let’s face it…the USA is being run by the mob.