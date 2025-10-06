The Truth Barrier

Thank you, Celia, for excerpting that quote from one of my favorite books by one of my favorite authors (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/all-our-stars-out-on-finding-cheng). Seeing it in this context unearthed layers of meaning about the interface between “reality” (as CJ Hopkins says) and artifice I had previously missed while reading it in high school.

I had a sudden revelation after the Charlie Kirk psyop, which I realized was the next chapter in a decades’-long orchestration that has been playing out for decades:

• “We Have Been Living Through a Global Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Experiment”: https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/we-have-been-living-through-a-global

As I wrote in that piece:

“The hypersonic rise of Wokeism, SJWs, ESG, and other identitarian initiatives funded by BlackRock, the Vanguard Group, and State Street; the inversion of Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to judge people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin; the gaslighting of the public by redefining ‘racism’ to exclude whites as victims; the vilification of and structural discrimination against white males under the guise of counterbalancing systemic racism; the gender wars; the supplying of charismatic leaders and movements to magnetize disenfranchised white males whose psyches have been rubbed raw after serving as the cultural whipping boy for decades … Suddenly, it all makes sense.”

The intellimafia (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/memes-by-themes-20-the-intellimafia) has kept people ping-ponging between left-and-right psyops for a century, the deepest psyop being the very left-right divide itself as Chase Hughes eloquently reveals in this must-watch video:

https://youtu.be/azE7nqqQMmo

Chase articulates the pledge that can shatter all the manipulative illusions designed to keep us in a state of divided chaos escalating toward civil war:

https://x.com/NCIUniversity/status/1966924840855892184

If all of us practice, share, and encourage others to practice this, the cruelites will lose their greatest tool for controlling us:

“One thing that I want to give to you here—and you can say this pledge out loud if you need to—‘I will not let anything electronic decide who my neighbor is. I will not let political violence become normal. I will no longer let propaganda tell me who to hate. I will never cheer for blood. I will choose sanity. I will choose unity. I will choose to see the humanity in people before I see their politics.’

“And if enough of us take that stand, the whole entire rotten, nasty structure starts to fall because the truth is very simple. There are more sane people than there are psychopaths. What we’re seeing online is fake. There are more of us than there are of them, and the second that we remember that, the second we refuse to be divided against each other, which is fake, the game is permanently over.”

Carol Hoon's avatar
Carol Hoon
16h

I watched that video of Erika Kirk in the music video. Her face looks unnatural. I stopped the video at 2:09. Are we sure she's a woman? That face almost looks like a drag queen face. This is the good Christian woman? It's all so strange. There was no blood splattered all over the stage or anyone around him. They didn't even attend to him. If your friend just got shot, wouldn't you be screaming and trying to stop the blood? Like give me your shirt, anything to stop the bleeding.

When I was 15, I was babysitting these three little terrorist girls and we had been playing outside in the front yard, when Julie, the 7 year old, decided she was going to run into the house and lock us out. I ran after her and put my hand on the glass part of the door to stop it from slamming shut and my hand went through the glass. My wrist was lacerated about 3" from the top of my wrist down my arm. I still have the scar. There was blood EVERYWHERE. There simply isn't any way a 30.06 bullet hit his carotid and there wasn't blood shooting everywhere and on everyone around him.

I guess it's just another Psyop September here in America.

