“Nothing is real.”

(Including The Beatles)

—Lennon/McCartney

A few days ago, I wrote this post you are now reading, but did not publish it. It gave me some time to sit with it, and revise it. I’m still not quite happy with it but it’s the best I can do. I’m worried about becoming an armchair philosopher about “truth” and “us.” Every observation feels like a false note in a rigged game.

The part of my brain that thinks, suspects, and detects, is functioning fine, but where it all leads us is what I am struggling with.

We’re grouped now into degrees of how deep and far we believe the fakery goes—not what exactly we think really happened, so much as how we look upon our chances of knowing what happened.

As in happened-happened.

This British writer, whose Substack is called “Miri’s Massive Missives” goes where few have dared to tread, (although, some have, and I mean those people no slight.)

She brings to ‘conspiracy’ Rubix-ing a rare narrative coherence and story arc.

It’s a new model, that asks us to ask whether actors are minted and placed inside media stories, who never were real to begin with. And it’s uncomfortable, because we form fierce attachments to media figures who we have never met, but who inspire all kinds of beliefs about good and evil in us.

When I read Miri, I am carried along as though on a train, going through a non-censored landscape, or one which the secret police forgot to pull the blinds down for. A dizzying experience of reverse Potemkin, which also brings forgiveness of self and others. (Ideally.) And yet there is that persistent, queasy feeling now that even the “aha!” discoveries are placed there to re-engineer us in real time, and saddle us with positions “they” can exploit for the construction of an anti-conspiracy info-dome.

“Modern historians” say Potemkin itself is a myth. Barry said: “Too many good stories are ruined by over-verification.”

I now understand, and appreciate, why I have generally, and especially lately, withheld strong emotional responses to stories that feel icky with theatrical propaganda. It was Charlie Kirk that caused me to get off the train I’d been on for so long, on which I presumed more or less that what I saw outside the window had “happened” and could be assumed to be “real.”

All the things I found out, left me feeling I was punching at digital glue—being manipulated to invest in my own truth-seeking ego. None if it felt like freedom or wisdom. Having said that, I researched Erika Kirk’s family all the way back to Falun, Sweden, her first marriage, and the vanishing of her whole family, and his—all absent from the stadium memorial. If I publish what I found, the possibility will be there that I followed bread crumbs placed there for me, to assist in the social media crackdown upon us now. This is the landscape today. They farm our expressions, thoughts, and fact findings for our own enslavement.

Big news stories now invariably bring emotional whiplash, battery, and abuse, deploying “events” entirely separate from the concerns of our lives. We live more or less now as humans with movies playing in our minds, unable to commune with people who walked into other movie theaters at the Cineplex.

Amazing that we have not gone out of our minds altogether.

But now a new crop of writers are beginning to address the Cineplex itself, which we mostly don’t quite accept, or, if we do, we believe it goes this far or that far but no farther.

Social status, and income, are tied to not seeing, not suspecting, not being overly “paranoid,” or “conspiratorial.”

All The World’s A Stage

This whole thing about actors, who are agents, intelligence assets, deployed to play parts in the public arena, over not only years, but decades—this is the thing to look at, however unsettling or even guilt laden it may feel at first.

Again, I recommend the Trow classic Within The Context Of No Context, from 1980, to appreciate the MK-Ultra fracturing power of (plain old) television, to remove Americans from their actual lives, and leave them in a simulated place of no place—no locality, no “context.” Trow, in 1980, called the medium of television “…the force of no history.”

For opposite contrast, I recommend Gerald Brennan’s South From Granada—a magnificent portrait of Spanish life in Andalucia, where he arrives in the village of Yegen, in 1919, and stays for many years, eventually writing the definitive account of the Spanish Civil War. The people of Yegen only perceive their (local) lives as relevant, or “real.” No reason to go to, or worry about Madrid, never mind France—and an Englishman speaking Spanish is perceived by one local village man as just as out of order as a bird singing the song of a different kind of bird. The book is a portrait of fierce, self-governing regionalism, which still protects Spain to some extent, from the blights of globalism, or “de-location.” (Cut this paragraph?)

That was a digression—but back to Miri.

Is anti-semitism the new Covid?

Consider that it’s always spreading. And that we are all complicit, and indebted, unless we devote ourselves to its “eradication.”

I have no desire to clean up the human condition—its thoughts, its errors, none of it.

The other side, meanwhile, sees it precisely the opposite way: “Gaza is the new George Floyd.”

“An idolized criminal…” does describe Floyd, but we who deplore the decimation of Palestinians in Gaza aren’t “idolizing” a criminal. We’re not seeing the “criminal” element, in, say, the children being sadistically killed—two solid years now.

It’s true that the pro-Palestine movement is largely socialist; I certainly do keep a concerned eye on that.

Yet the position that people should be massacred because they belong to a hated religious or ethnic group is also, if you think about it, “conservatives” and “Christians,” expressing Leninist ideation. I have spent most of my life as an “anti-communist” precisely because, in my primitive understanding, we abhorred communism’s penchant for mass murder. How did the “conservative” anti-communists suddenly become so comfortable with bloodshed?

“Give em hell.”

—Jordan Peterson

This quote is from “Vladimir Lenin:”

In this clip, featuring Netanyahu, decades ago, iconic conservative William F. Buckley defines “terrorism” as the deliberate murder of innocents.

(Why did Netanyahu’s ears change so much?)

We who oppose the genocide in Gaza believe that the Palestinians are “innocent,” and this is why we suck.

This form of opposition to mass murder of innocents is now weaponized by Israel and its well paid friends as “terrorism,” ie we are terrorists. For supposedly “supporting Hamas.”

No. We hold Israel responsible for protecting its citizens, with hundreds of billions of our tax dollars, over many decades, said to be allocated for this purpose. We all deplore murder, including the Oct. 7 murders, which count as terrorism. And we ask: Why, Israel, did you stand down that day, because it’s well documented, by your own soldiers, that you did. Therefore, the investigation into Israel’s inexplicable actions before and on Oct. 7 are the unmentionable crucible of this whole nightmare. If we green-light Israel’s massacre on civilians, we support retaliatory terrorism. If we oppose it, Israel says we are ourselves terrorists.

Instead of normal people who hate seeing children sacrificed to satisfy Israel’s wrath, and expansionist ambitions.

I do not identify with anti-semitism or terrorism. Or global socialism. Or child sacrifice dressed up as saving Western civilization.

The war in Iraq was founded on a lie; How many times can we go through this?

Anti-Semitism is quite secondary to mass murder of children, who will never come back, whose deaths can never be anything except our collective complicity and sorrow.

And those who accuse us of it, (anti-semitism) in the context of Gaza, invariably are irked that we don’t hate or fear Muslims enough. We’re instructed to be Islamophobic, in order to not be anti-Semitic.

And yes, there is anti-semitic grift—lots of it, seems it is being mass produced, came out of nowhere. A cheap ideology that wants you to foam on about “Jews,” rather than address yourself to precise events, present or past. If you don’t, you’re somehow not brave, like Nick Fuentes.

It feeds right in to the tidal wave of censorship just now crashing down on our heads.

We should avoid, I think, get roped in by “anti-semitism—” either way, by a) believing in its infinite “spread”, or by b) obligingly expressing it, X style, ie. with menacing and ugly frequencies.

I’m worn out being asked to hate entire ethnic or religious groups in the name of “seeing the truth.”

Zionism and Islam, are, of course, both exploited as NWO battering rams. Best we can do is limit ourselves to describing one thing at a time, one event, one person—and not go “big picture,” or histrionic.

Precision is the antidote to propaganda. (It’s one of them.)

Below are four screen shots from Miri’s latest piece, Manchester AI Sham and Madeleine McCann, addressing both the existence of “Zionist assets” delivering more and more lurid, incoherent anti-Judaism, and raising the thesis that big stories involving, for example, vanished children can be social engineering projects rigged with booby-traps toward the goals of arming the “misinformation” combatting managerial class with the ammunition they need.

This McCann story did always seem strange, to say the least. Nothing but intersecting mirrors, voids, dead-ends, quantum possibilities. It did indeed always strike me as suspect that people made media content out of accusing the parents. I even “questioned” the truthfulness of parents leaving their kids behind in a somehow unlocked room in a Portugal vacation resort, with no baby sitter— and going to dinner. Nobody really does that.

Do they?

I don’t think it is out of the question or beyond the pale that the fakery extends this far. I also don’t “mind” if Miri’s thesis is wrong. It’s compelling, and worth considering.

And what about Brigitte Macron and Candace Owens? If Macron, really or ostensibly, proves she is a woman, we will all pay the piper. So I’m glad I never went over the waterfall with that one. It never felt quite sound—can’t put my finger on it.

As for TPUSA:

I don’t like the word “turning” or the word “point” never mind together—I don’t like the logo, nor the proto-concept, nor the phrase “Prove Me Wrong.”

“Prove me wrong,” is a good example of a Monarch/Masonic contronym: Nobody, in fact, will (if they accept the challenge) prove Charlie wrong—and nobody could, hence, nobody did.

Always hated the phrase.

Max Blumenthal does a great job here revealing the sickness of the TPUSA grift-apparatus. Now TPUSA is, as he says, a ghost train, with no possible way to square all its “contradictions.” Only Erika Kirk can do that, and by all accounts, she won’t.

Charlie Kirk took colossal sums of money from “foreign powers,” and it is of no interest to any of us if he “defied” his paymasters at the very end. All that is of interest is that he took all that money to begin with. This should never have been normalized.

If it’s “real,” (the alleged letter to Netanyahu) only one person can validate it—Erika Kirk. If she has not done so, one way or the other, the whole thing is a house of mirrors. Which it is. But you can no longer deconstruct it, without providing the rope that will be used to hang you.

The bad news is very bad. “America” will now have to “lead the way” in a Brave New World of media hygiene, or lose its imaginary status as land of the free.

Link here.

“We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone, with hate speech…”



—Pam Bondi

Link here.

“I’ll work with you on 230 any day.”

—Kash Patel

Clip here.

Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories are the new“weapons of mass destruction” pretext for ushering in the new censorship agenda. We must “make sure” Moskowitz says, that we don’t allow “foreign governments to poison our children’s minds.”

Unless of course it’s Israel, which is a Siamese twin—not a “foreign government.”

This is the next PSY OP—billions of dollars deployed to finally stamp out wrong think. “Because…” as Yair Golan (below) says, drawing his index finger in an arc, for emphasis “…this is a wooorld wiiiide problem.”

Nothing, take note, should ever be a “world wide problem.” That’s code for: Another globalist choke-hold on human discourse.

Clip here.

A foreign government paying influencers $7,000 per post to push its talking points should be outlawed. Instead, it’s the new normal.

Clip here.

“And the most important purchase that is going on right now is? Class? Tik Tok.”

—Benjamin Netanyahu

Esther Project

Just as young women, decades after the “feminism” super-OP, have to turn to porn sites like OnlyFans to pay their bills, and cloak it as (more) liberation, “journalists” in the near future will only be able to pay their bills if they agree to simulate their opinions for big cash.

“Experts note that participants may be violating FARA by not registering as foreign agents or disclosing sponsorship in posts.”

You can say that again, Grok.

Blumenthal says they already have trucks driving around American cities with Oct 7 propaganda on the sides of the trucks. Propaganda and censorship are booming industries. There is no longer any pretense or fig leaf suggesting any “influencer” should be free of foreign and/or corporate “donors.”

Not even the one currently being floated overhead as a conservative saint and martyr, for “free speech.”

My friend Marci noted a chilling visual from the memorial service, which I found too frightening to watch.

“It’s in our faces,” she said. I saw what she meant.

Who does he resemble?

Then again, it could be a coincidence.

This era we live in is the era of post-reality—of having “reality” imposed on us in digital socially engineered PSY OP assaults that demand we know what we “think,” about things that are essentially impenetrable, factually.

The only freedom, in the end, may be to not ‘think’ anything, if it’s un-thinkable, or un-knowable. All the options come from one of a handful of carefully crafted narratives, each full of traps.

The American proto-trap is the insistence on ordinary people being amplified to seem like super-heroes, always larger than life, always perfect, (unlike us) and always “brave,” in a context entirely created by mass media’s illusions.

Life lived with perpetual focus on the movie called “America,” where nobody says “What’s for dinner?” And nobody knows what happened, or why, or what it means, and basic human needs go unmet at pandemic levels.

Timelines seem to be intersecting, and every quantum possibility invades every other, in the grand casino of truth seeking. It seems to rely on the same dark science of the human mind as slot machines. The illusion of winning, when three lemons line up.

On the bright side, as PSYOPS (narratives) continue to cascade down on us, they also collapse so much faster than they used to, producing shock reveals, like when a piñata gives way to the children’s blows.

It’s all so compelling, one can barely get out of one’s bathrobe, some days.

There’s just so much to see, and see for the first time, and consider, and learn.

We’re all learning, how to live in a projected hologram we long to abandon altogether.

One of the things we are learning is that it’s best to avoid people who are intolerant of everybody’s right to their own pace and process. One rarely asked question is: “What is any of this, to any of us?”

It’s community—real life— we need, not truth about Charlie Kirk.

I notice, with relief, that old friendships are emerging from sanitoriums, from silent graves, and ideological cold fronts. Maybe this is not such a bad era after all; It’s so bad, rather, we have a real chance to exit the casino.

Left-right is dissolved— most of us accept how blinded we were by various cons and savior fantasies.

We all get to take a “ruthless moral inventory” of all the mythologies we once bought in to, by way of hero traps, good daddy traps, etc. Forget trying to be a “good person” by imagining you didn’t get snowed, that you can see through—since, as I have said before, the thing you see when you see through is probably also put there by…them.

This, by the way, is pure conspiracy theory. Nothing strange about it at all. It’s a perfectly innocent music video.

