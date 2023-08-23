Mixed reaction to my posting of Nabokov. I see both sides.
Question from Margaret Langlois:
”Celia, I'm wondering what you're trying to tell us with this about Vladimir Nabokov, who is most well known for his world famous novel "Lolita", about an old man lusting after a young girl. Didn't that contribute to fueling the rampant pedophile craze? What would…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.