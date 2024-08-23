New American Woman
I think this sounds like a woman, I could be wrong. Remember “New Soviet Man?” Well, where we have New American Woman.
She is infused with, and expressive of, one thing before and above all else: The Party Line On Covid.
She also believes it;She’s a True Believer. She can also use it to seek to dominate over others morally. And if it kills people, she remains remorseless.
She serves the state.
Her life works.
My son ran Cross Country in HS, Bedford NH. He has exercise-induced asthma, controlled with an inhaler. They masked the whole team. I told him to just pull it down to a chin diaper after the gun. Morons. Same with football team. NEVER FORGET
The only mercy she shows is to her cats who will devour her when she's dead.