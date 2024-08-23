New American Woman

I think this sounds like a woman, I could be wrong. Remember “New Soviet Man?” Well, where we have New American Woman.

She is infused with, and expressive of, one thing before and above all else: The Party Line On Covid.

She also believes it;She’s a True Believer. She can also use it to seek to dominate over others morally. And if it kills people, she remains remorseless.

She serves the state.

Her life works.