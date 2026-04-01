The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
5d

This is a Masterpiece. Thank you. 💕

Reply
Share
4 replies by Celia Farber and others
Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
5d

All wars are bankers wars.

War is a racket.

It's the great reset 2.0.

It's an attempt to replace the worship of the God of creation with the worship of profitable "science", the creations of man.

All bow to the science gods of war, vaccines, AI, digital currency, and digital ID.

Hubris on steroids.

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/war-is-a-racket-all-wars-are-bankers

Reply
Share
9 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture