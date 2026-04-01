Al Jazeera clip HERE. (Text above is from Al Jazeera.)

Here’s Huckabee’s soft criticism: (I’m impressed, actually.)

What does this remind you of?

Listen here, to the sirens. Very chilling.

Are they preparing us for the demolition of both the Holy Sepulchre and the Al Aqsa Mosque? If so, I would not merely call them “false flags blamed on Iran.” It’s something deeper. I’ll explain below.

Clip here. (I know there is a better way to embed X videos but have yet to learn it. Coming soon.)



OK, now for the “other side” of the argument—why this is not at all fair to blame this on Israel. This guy says that Israel is protecting Christians from Iranian missiles, and because the Holy Sepulchre has no safe room, it’s perfectly correct for this to happen. He says Jews have even less access to worship sites due to the war. He says also that Cardinal Pizzaballa is a “piece of shit” who wore a kaffiye, and that Netanyahu bends too easily to criticism and has “rabbit ears.” And that even the “Jew haters at Daily Wire” have “fallen for this.”



So that’s the counter. We learn more from walking around the circle to incorporate views that we don’t agree with.



Christians have not asked for protection, first of all, it’s been imposed by a secular state, declaring a new rafts of dangers, and mandated safety measures, just like….COVID.

Think New World Order.

“Imagine no religions.”

—John Lennon



Clip here.

Told You So

My thesis seems to me to be more and more correct each day, but I remain open, and don’t claim to be 100% right. All we can do is relay what we see, and what interpretations come to us.

What is my thesis?

I always said that the same order that “did” Covid followed up with Oct.7, Gaza, and now this “7 front war” as Netanyahu calls it. Several Covid aware friends saw no continuation, no war of continuation, but rather, a separate crisis entirely. So you had people who abhorred Covid and saw it clearly, but did not see that this is the exact same crowd, same architects, same ideology (Luciferic atheism) known by their proud defense of global misery and eye-watering dis-freedom, cruelty, injustice, and compulsion to enslave humanity under all the “new,” that “must be,” in order for anybody to be “safe.”

This split the Covid aware, “health freedom movement,” painfully.

If you have been reading my writings over the past 5 years, you know that I have asserted that the real war, and the only war, is the Illuminist/Masonic/NWO war on faith—any faith.

I have also asserted that “supporting Israel” post Oct 7. and finding good in the mass slaughter of Palestinians in in lockstep with Luciferianism, and a clear continuation of the Luciferian doctrines of “Covid-19.” Only this time, human beings were designated as “the virus,” demanding eradication.

A Feature, Not A Bug

“Safety” will again be used as the pretext to attack any and all religious expression.



There are again prohibitions against prayer gatherings of a certain size, in this case 50, (which did not apply to the Holy Sepulchre ban:)







I allowed friends to scold me from their various trance states, all rooted in ignorance of Illuminist/Masonic history.

Its sine qua non is control of the world’s monetary system. The Federal Reserve was established to fund “revolutions” and wars in perpetuity.

The fiat usury based Federal Reserve fake money system funds chaos for the sake of chaos, revolution for the sake of revolution. What’s placed before people are “reasons” and “causes.” The Bolsheviks exploited the so called proletariat, as agents of the fiat banking system; The Zionists exploit the Jewish plight in the same way. Bolsheviks needed, as Jay Dyer explains, more misery for the workers, not less. Zionism needs more chaos for Jews, not less.

This is why I see the entire class of the commentariat that “blames the Jews” as feeding right into the central illusion and the central evasion, which is not seeing the usury based monetary system (not “capitalism—” revolution-ism, or chaos-ism) as the driver, but rather, trafficking in mere mass emotionalism, tribalism, “politics” ideology, etc.

Said ignorance is always rooted in the refusal to understand the first thing about the true history of global banks.

Antony Sutton, first rate historian, lays it out here:





I wrote previously about this here. And here.

The screenshot below is from this piece, in 2023.

“Zionism” as “Covid” as “Bolshevism—” all “but a toy in the hands of finance.” It extends also to the Palestinian support movement, funded often by Jewish billionaires, Soros and others. All these crusades contain virtues many can reasonably support, but always, the financial system is sending them up to drive its chaos.

I wrote about that here.

Screenshot:

That does not change my “position” against the Gaza genocide. It merely tells me that the alleged warring “sides” all convene at the top to fund, and exploit, both sides, since chaos profit is their operating modus operandi.

Emotionalism and Incoherence: Punching at emotional clouds in the dark, never looking behind the curtain

Because one is always judged on emotionalism, on attitudes, never on underlying super structures, discussion breaks down in favor of moral accusation. One loses friends, as bonding is secured by only addressing emotional cliches.

In the eyes of those who think the emotional specter we call anti-semitism is that which I should be most alarmed by: I am a failed “conservative,” a failed patriot, a failed worshipper of Israel, a failed enthusiast of mass human and child sacrifice, and a failed alarmist about the alleged true threat to human life, which, I was told, was Islam. (Which forbids usury.)

Now let’s look at how a real historian—one who can manage the subject of monetary interest and its role in catastrophic history—explains things.



Spoiler alert: We’re still a British colony. We never got born.

Source: Under The Sign Of The Scorpio, Jüri Lina, PDF here.



Lina, who was persecuted from a young age in Soviet occupied Estonia, and was forced to sit in a corner as a young child in school, with a shaming sack over his head, traveled the world to obtain original documents in Masonic lodges, and is a meticulous outsider historian, residing in Sweden since decades. He stands accused, naturally, of anti-semitism. My reply to that is that I believe there is one war, not several, and it is the war between the Godless and Believers. I do not imagine Jüri Lina opposes genuine, God-centered Judaism, nor is Masonic history “Jewish” but rather, it is Masonic, with elements of many syncretic, mystical, Ancient Egyptian etc forms of deception, stretching to encompass the “New Age.”

Lina will never receive an award for his appreciation of Judaism, it’s true, but unlike poor-man’s conspiracy theorists who have attracted massive followings, and cashed in on (yes) popular and distorted anti-semitism, (“the kids,” I call them) he is a shoe-leather historian, not a shock jock, assisting the NWO by way of adolescent Jew-bashing.

What is the word—the diagnosis— for those who abhor Luciferic Masonism?

Who understand “communism” as one of its many costumes, and who bead as one bloody necklace all events from the Jacobin French Revolution to the Bolshevik Revolution, to WW1, WW2, all “bank crashes,” the JFK assassination, the EU, Covid, and now post-Oct 7. apologia, which has brought “conservatives” full circle with the “communists” they formerly balked at, due to their supposed distaste for rivers of blood in the name of the new sacred super state.

Now (post-Oct 7.) the “right” as well as the dispensationalist/evangelical Christians have allowed themselves to be turned upside down and inside out, by backing blood-soaked Netanyahu-ism, as a supposed uprising against the Islamic radical “left.”

“Give em hell.”

—Jordan Peterson (I believe him to be a victim of Canadian MK Ultra, whose programming is disintegrating—not mold illness.)

Jordan Peterson never studied the true history of money, so was left to become a highly intelligent, yet fundamentally confused global figure, who could only turn to emotionalism (good guys/bad guys) in a moral matrix he was placed in, as a liberal-turned conservative, taking the first bait at face value: Woke-ism.

Not one of these isms is anything but a “toy in the hands of finance.”

Nothing comes out squared right unless the implications of Sutton’s discoveries are first laid down, as square one.

I too have chomped like a goldfish as various emotional manipulations over the years—I’m no different.

But I aim to stop.

I have kept almost all content paywall free, since 2021.

I appreciate, and need your support, if you are able to make a donation of any size today.

BuyMeACoffee donation link, here.

PayPal donation link, here.

If you wish to upgrade to a paid subscription, it’s still $5 per month.

Thank you to all who are already paid subscribers. I know many of you struggle with each bill, and it is for those people I try to remain free of charge.

All who enrich the site by reading and commenting also count as supporting, even if they (you) are unpaid subscribers.

Maybe you want a Truth Barrier tote bag?

Truth Barrier Store here.