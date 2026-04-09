The New York Times Article Everybody Is Talking About: It Seems To Me They're Between Acts, Shifting Narratives, And Preparing ScapegoatsNo Information About The "Leaker," Nor Much Interest, So I Say: Look Behind The Curtain. This "Leak" Was Long Planned. Unless You Believe In A "Leak" Of Such Magnitude It May As Well Have Been on ZoomCelia FarberApr 09, 202651147ShareLink to New York Times article here.The NYT article and its implications discussed here:51147SharePrevious
All these reports prove one thing, Israel is in control of our government, you have US intelligence saying not a good idea but Trump who is either owned or blackmailed by Israel. We need to completely separate ourselves from Israel, If the Mark Levins and Zionist Christians want to support Israel then move to Israel, you're not going to use our tax dollars and blood of the United States no more.
Victory has 1,000 fathers