The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrell's avatar
Darrell
5h

All these reports prove one thing, Israel is in control of our government, you have US intelligence saying not a good idea but Trump who is either owned or blackmailed by Israel. We need to completely separate ourselves from Israel, If the Mark Levins and Zionist Christians want to support Israel then move to Israel, you're not going to use our tax dollars and blood of the United States no more.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Francis Anscombe's avatar
Francis Anscombe
5h

Victory has 1,000 fathers

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture