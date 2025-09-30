The Ones Who Can't Leave: No Money, No Strength, Or Paralyzed By Fear, They Are Waiting To Die In Gaza City
I’m working on a piece about the impossibility of remaining “friends” or professional colleagues with people who have not (I mean publicly) objected to this. I believe now that people on both “sides” should not attempt to maintain even cordial relationships.
I personally have, for the last time, permitted myself to be frosted, subject to silent disapproval, guilt-tripped, dog-housed, or any other attempts as gaslighting. I no longer want any such people in my life, or in my memories.
We are dead to each other, and that’s that.
Defriend, DeZionize, DeNazify!
The heart of darkness lies in Israel.