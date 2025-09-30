Clip here.

I’m working on a piece about the impossibility of remaining “friends” or professional colleagues with people who have not (I mean publicly) objected to this. I believe now that people on both “sides” should not attempt to maintain even cordial relationships.

I personally have, for the last time, permitted myself to be frosted, subject to silent disapproval, guilt-tripped, dog-housed, or any other attempts as gaslighting. I no longer want any such people in my life, or in my memories.

We are dead to each other, and that’s that.